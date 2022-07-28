Pakistan: SHO suspended asking a male constable to wear hijab for mandatory photo of a female officer

Image credit: The Dawn

A male police officer in Pakistan was ordered to wear a hijab and pose in a photograph with a lady accused of narcotics trafficking. The incident happened at Daulat Nagar Police Station in the Pakistani province of Gujrat, when Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Aslam Hunjra requested a policeman to play the role of a female police officer.

SHO Sub-Inspector Aslam Hunjra, according to sources, arrested three suspects, including a lady, in connection with two different cases, one involving illegal firearms and the other involving narcotics trafficking.

As per the Pakistan Police Act, a police raiding squad participating in the arrest of suspects in a criminal case is photographed with them, and if there is a woman among those apprehended, the presence of a lady constable is required in such images.

When the Daulat Nagar SHO was informed that no women constable was available for the photograph with the suspects, he allegedly requested a male officer to play the part by donning a hijab to complete the formality. Regrettably, the officer assigned to play the female role was tall enough to be identified in the photo, which went viral on social media, prompting netizens to mock them.

Following the social media outcry, the issue was taken up by higher police personnel, including the Gujrat district police officer (DPO), who suspended the SHO in question and ordered an investigation.

According to a senior Gujrat police official, most of the female police officers were posted to the Sargodha range for security duties during the by-elections in Bhakkar and Khushab, resulting in a shortage of female officers.

He said that the old-school SHO may have ignored the issue by putting one of his male colleagues in the position of the lady constable, ignoring his size and bringing shame to the unit.