Shinzo Abe shot: Shooter Tetsuya Yamagami arrested, what we know about him so far

The attacker was identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Japan’s Nara city in his 40s.

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said. Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest after being shot and was taken to a prefectural hospital.

The attacker was identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Japan’s Nara city in his 40s. The motive behind the attack is not clear yet and the perpetrator is being interrogated by the authorities.

While the police have not provided any further details about the attackers, local media reports said that Yamagami is a former Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member. is reported to have spent three years in the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force until 2005.

Yamagami attacked Abe with a shotgun while the latter was delivering a speech near the Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City. Abe fell to the ground and bleeding from the chest, showed photos shared by Japanese news agencies.

NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. He was reportedly shot a few minutes after he started talking outside of a main train station in western Nara.

Abe was giving a speech when people heard gunshots. He was holding his chest when he collapsed, his shirt smeared with blood, but was able to speak before he fell unconscious.

The attack was a shock in a country that's one of the world's safest and with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper printed extra editions, which were quickly grabbed by people on the street to read about the shooting.

Abe stepped down in 2020 because he said a chronic health problem has resurfaced. Abe has had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and has said the condition was controlled with treatment.