Shinzo Abe shot dead: Killer Tetsuya Yamagami used ‘handmade’ gun to attack Japan’s ex-PM

File photo

Former Prime Minister of Japan and a celebrated political leader Shinzo Abe was shot dead by a man named Tetsuya Yamagami earlier today, July 8. Yamagami had assassinated Abe while the latter was addressing a political rally in Nara, Japan.

Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old man who is a resident of Nara City, had brought a gun to the rally and shot Shinzo Abe in the chest. The former Japan PM later succumbed to his injuries. The attack was a shock to the entirety of Japan, which is known for its strict gun safety laws.

The entire country was left puzzled as to how a citizen was able to purchase a gun in one of the safest countries in the world and shoot a celebrated political leader to death. Now, it is being reported that the gun used by Yamagami was “handmade”.

The assassin was captured shortly after Abe was attacked by him, and the police took him away for interrogation. During the questioning, Tetsuya Yamagami admitted that he was “dissatisfied” with Abe, and had thus decided to kill him.

Yamagami had used a shotgun to kill Shinzo Abe, which was later seized by the police. The attack took place when Abe was delivering a speech near the Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City. In the photos from the rally, he could be seen falling to the ground clutching his chest, as his shirt was soaked in blood.

Yamagami was brought to the Nara City police station, where the weapon he used to kill Abe was examined. The police said that the shotgun appeared handmade, according to a local network in Japan. Some news agencies also claimed that the weapon was likely 3D printed.

While the police have not provided any further details about the attackers, local media reports said that Yamagami is a former Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force member. He is reported to have spent three years in the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force until 2005.

Abe was giving a speech when people heard gunshots. He was holding his chest when he collapsed, his shirt smeared with blood, but was able to speak before he fell unconscious.

