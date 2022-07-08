Shinzo Abe shot at: How it happened? Details on health condition, nature of injuries, weapon used

Shinzo Abe news: Shinzo Abe was seen holding his chest before collapsing (file)

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at in Japan's Nara when he was addressing a political event. The Japanese government said the incident took place at about 11.30 am. A video released by Japan's public broadcaster NHK showed Abe collapsing on the street with several security guards running toward him. He was shot at after he started talking to a man outside the city's train station. The Japanese authorities have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly shooting Abe. The attacker was identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Japan’s Nara city. The motive behind the attack is not clear yet and the perpetrator is being interrogated by the authorities.

Shinzo Abe's health update

Shinzo Abe was critically hurt. He appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when taken to hospital, after having initially been conscious and responsive. Many news outlets reported he had no vitals when he was taken to hospital.

Shinzo Abe received gunshot wounds on the left side of chest and neck.

Some outlets reported that Shinzo Abe had been in a cardiac and pulmonary arrest.

He was shot from the back by a shotgun.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was on his way to Tokyo. He ordered all his ministers to return to the capital city.

According to reports, Shinzo Abe was seen holding his chest before collapsing. His shirt was soaked with blood. He was able to speak before he got unconscious.

Shinzo Abe belonged to an influential political family. He was the youngest prime minister of the country since World War 2. He was also the longest-serving prime minister of the country. He led Japan for a year in 2005, and then from 2012 to 2020. He quit as the PM citing health concerns.

