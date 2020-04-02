Shenzhen becomes first city in China to ban consumption of cats and dogs

Shenzhen, located in the southern Guangdong province, became the first city in China to ban the consumption of cats and dogs this week. The order is part of a new legislation titled 'Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Regulations on the Comprehensive Ban on Wild Animals', passed by the Shenzhen Municipal Peoples Congress. The law, which comes into effect from May 1 later this year, also prohibits the breeding, sale, and consumption of protected wildlife species, including snakes and lizards.

“Dogs and cats as pets have established a much closer relationship with humans than all other animals, and banning the consumption of dogs and cats and other pets is a common practice in developed countries and in Hong Kong and Taiwan," the new legislation passed by the Shenzhen municipal body stated, adding, "This ban also responds to the demand and spirit of human civilization.”

The consumption of the following wild animals and their products is prohibited, according to the legislation:

(1) National key protected wild animals and other terrestrial wild animals that naturally grow and reproduce in the wild environment;

(2) Terrestrial wild animals that are artificially bred and raised.

The statement added that it was also forbidden to hunt the animals and their products for non-edible use such as scientific experiments, public display, pet breeding, medicines, etc.

However, the new ban does not include animals traditionally raised for “livestock” such as pigs, cows, sheep, donkeys, rabbits, chickens, ducks, geese, pigeons, and quail, even though many zoonotic diseases such as H1N1 (pigs), H5N1 (geese), and Swine Flu (pigs) have originated from some of these species.

The following actions were also prohibited:

(1) Slaughtering poultry and livestock without permission;

(2) Sale of poultry and livestock slaughtered without permission;

(3) Sale of live poultry and livestock to consumers for the purpose of providing food.

The Shenzhen municipal body hoped that all citizens should enhance their awareness of ecological environment protection and public health safety, resolutely eradicate the bad habits of overeating wild animals, and develop a scientific, healthy and civilized lifestyle.

Breaking the law comes with hefty fines of up to 150,000 yuan (More than 16 lakh rupees) and harsher punishments, the statement warned.

The decision comes amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic which is believed to have originated in a “wet” animal market in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

It is to be noted that the Chinese government had announced a permanent ban on the sale and consumption of wild animals in February to curb the spread of coronavirus. However, some reports claimed that wet animal markets - where wild animals are sold - are now reopening in Wuhan and other parts of China.