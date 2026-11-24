Hasina, who fled to Delhi on August 5, 2024, following a deadly uprising that toppled her government, is seeking to return on the anniversary of Bangladesh’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War, her spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali told news agency Reuters on Tuesday.​

Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has chosen December 16, the country’s Victory Day, for her planned return from exile in India, and her spokesperson said she has also asked Dhaka to arrange a flight back home on the national carrier.

Hasina, who fled to Delhi on August 5, 2024, following a deadly uprising that toppled her government, is seeking to return on the anniversary of Bangladesh’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War, her spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali told news agency Reuters on Tuesday.

“Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," the spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said in a statement.

“Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16th."

The remarks came a day after State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said that as soon as the Awami League chief “tries to enter Bangladesh, she will be arrested. And she will be taken to jail, and the law will take its course".

“We would like India to honour the extradition treaty and return her as a convict, and the law will take its course. She (Hasina) will have to face the music".

Over the past few weeks, supporters of Sheikh Hasina’s banned Awami League party have staged protests and shutdowns across multiple districts demanding her return. Her party was banned following the student-led quota reform protests, which were later hijacked by Islamist elements.

Highways around Dhaka have been disrupted and factories shut down in industrial hubs like Ashulia and Gazipur due to protests by garment and government workers over wages and living costs.

Obaed called the violence a survival tactic by Hasina’s “politically bankrupt political party."

According to Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, a senior Awami League official, the current political establishment was responsible for the violence.