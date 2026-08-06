Sheikh Hasina's son alleges Pakistan's ISI has growing influence in Bangladesh, warns of security threat to India

Sheikh Hasina's son alleged Pakistan's ISI has growing influence in Bangladesh and warned it could become a major security threat to India.

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, has claimed that Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), now has significant influence in Bangladesh. He alleged that the release of convicted militants under the current administration could turn the country into a major security threat for both India and the wider world.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Joy claimed that several militants arrested during the Awami League government's tenure had been freed after the change in power.

'ISI has an open hand in Bangladesh'

Joy alleged that Pakistan's ISI was operating freely in Bangladesh and accused the current administration of releasing hundreds of convicted extremists.

"Pakistan's ISI has an open hand in Bangladesh. Hundreds of militants we had arrested have been released. This is a problem for India and the world."

He further claimed that banned extremist groups were now functioning openly in the country.

"Hundreds of convicted terrorists that our Awami government arrested and convicted and put behind bars have been released from prison. Hizb ut-Tahrir marches openly. Al-Qaeda operatives speak at public rallies."

Warns Bangladesh could become India's next security challenge

Joy said the developments in Bangladesh should concern not only India but the international community as well.

"In the future, the next set of terrorists globally are going to be coming from Bangladesh unless this is stopped now."

Drawing a comparison with Pakistan, he claimed, "You have Pakistan on India's western side. You have another Pakistan today on your eastern front. Foreign intelligence services, especially ISI, have an open hand."

He also urged the Indian media to continue reporting on developments in Bangladesh, saying public awareness would be important in addressing the issue.

Sheikh Hasina announces return to Bangladesh

During the same press conference, Sheikh Hasina announced that she plans to return to Bangladesh in December, nearly two years after leaving the country following the 2024 political upheaval.

"I may be sent to prison or be killed, but fear cannot decide my duty to the people. I lost my family in 1975 and spent six years in exile. I am not worried about my own future, but about the future of Bangladesh."

Hasina said her return was not aimed at reclaiming power but at serving the people.

"I want to return because the people of Bangladesh deserve security, development, prosperity and peace. They deserve the state they dreamed of and an economy that gives them opportunities. My return is not about power; it is about putting Bangladesh back on the right track. I want to return to stand beside the people and help improve their lives. The people are the source of all power."

She added that watching Bangladesh from afar over the past two years had been painful.

"For the last two years, I watched my beloved Bangladesh suffer. This is not the Bangladesh we built; this is not the Bangladesh for which 3 million people sacrificed their lives in 1971."

Hasina also alleged that the July-August 2024 unrest that led to the fall of her government was not a peaceful student movement but a planned campaign aimed at regime change.

Joy thanks India for hosting Hasina

Responding to questions about Hasina's planned return, Joy said the development was already known internationally and thanked India for providing her shelter since August 2024.

"India is treating her like a head of state, treating her very well. She is staying here with full security as a head of state. Prime Minister Modi's government has shown her the utmost respect."

Hasina has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh after the student-led uprising that ended her Awami League government's rule in 2024.