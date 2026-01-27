Sheikh Hasina eyes return to Bangladesh, warns of mob terrorism, lawlessness, economic collapse and Islamist threat

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, living in exile in New Delhi, has expressed hope of returning home. She accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of lawlessness, mob violence and empowering extremist forces.

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, who lives in exile in New Delhi, has expressed the hope to return to her country. Talking to Zee Media, she made her priorities clear. Emphasising the restoration of constitutional governance and the rule of law, she said, "Bangladesh has endured months of lawlessness, mob violence, arbitrary detention, and the systematic dismantling of our democratic institutions. Over 152,000 people remain imprisoned on fabricated political charges, enduring brutal conditions and torture."

Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?

Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave her country and take refuge in India on August 5, 2024, when hundreds of thousands of protesters stormed her official residence in Dhaka, vandalised it and looted whatever they could. It was the culmination of a month-long nationwide agitation against the reservation for the descendants of "muktir joddha" or fighters of the 1971 Liberation War.

Slamming Chief Advisor to the Bangladesh Interim Government, Muhammad Yunus, Sheikh Hasina told Zee Media, "We must rebuild what Yunus has destroyed. Our fast-growing economy has stalled, and external investment all but ceased. Employment opportunities for youth, farmers and labourers have vanished." Talking about the radical Islamist force in Bangladesh, the former prime minister said, "The secular foundations of our republic have been attacked, and religious minorities live in fear every day. There is no rule of law in the country; what exists instead is mob terrorism. People from all walks of life are being persecuted by the extremist forces that Yunus has empowered. These forces, many of which are linked to proscribed terrorist groups, have been granted total impunity and proudly admit to the atrocities they committed."

Bangladesh interim government

Expressing her desire to go back to her country and serve the people, Sheikh Hasina said, "Bangladesh needs a government with the democratic mandate to heal these wounds, restore confidence, and set our country back on the path of progress. The Awami League is prepared to serve, whether in government or opposition, but we cannot do so while banned and persecuted."

The former prime minister of Bangladesh also expressed her dismay at the mob violence in the country. She said, "What concerns me most is the way these mobs sought to exact vengeance by attacking one of the fundamental pillars of our society: freedom of expression. We encouraged freedom of expression; journalists were free to write without fear of intimidation or reprisals; political opposition was welcomed as a hallmark of a healthy, functioning democracy." She added, "The glorification of this sort of violence by an unelected head of state who came to power by killing people, burning state property, and creating panic across the country is no surprise."

India-Bangladesh Ties

Talking about the bilateral relation and the role India can play, Hasina said, "India's fundamental interests remain unchanged. India wants a reliable partner in Bangladesh: one that can maintain stability, protect minorities, honor commitments, and uphold regional cooperation. The current situation in which extremist mobs terrorise religious minorities, threaten journalists, and attack diplomatic premises serves neither country." She continued, "The ties that bind our countries run deep and have been forged through decades of careful cooperation and mutual respect. I have faith that the natural partnership between our countries will one day be restored."

(With input from Zee 24 Ghanta.)