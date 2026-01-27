FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan first song Maatrubhumi is inspired from this former PM's iconic speeches and poetry

Can brain diseases be stopped earlier? Ahmedabad Boy in USA biotech industry is helping shape answer

Why small businesses fail to take off before their first tax returns

ACKO eyes USD300-400 million IPO as Insurtech Unicorn prepares for public debut

What is Halal venture? How is it related to Muslim women in India?

Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport in just 30 minutes with new metro line: Check stations, timeline, other details

Imran Khan was first choice for Chennai Express before Shah Rukh Khan, got rejected for Delhi 6, replaced in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Sheikh Hasina eyes return to Bangladesh, warns of mob terrorism, lawlessness, economic collapse and Islamist threat

Delhi-NCR hit by hailstorm after heavy rain, weather turns sharply cooler; check IMD forecast

Sara Ali Khan- Orry fallout explained: Why actress, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan 'unfollowed' Orhan Awatramani? Siblings got furious with him due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why small businesses fail to take off before their first tax returns

Why small businesses fail to take off before their first tax returns

ACKO eyes USD300-400 million IPO as Insurtech Unicorn prepares for public debut

ACKO eyes $300-400 million IPO as Insurtech Unicorn prepares for public debut

What is Halal venture? How is it related to Muslim women in India?

What is Halal venture? How is it related to Muslim women in India?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa

HomeWorld

WORLD

Sheikh Hasina eyes return to Bangladesh, warns of mob terrorism, lawlessness, economic collapse and Islamist threat

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, living in exile in New Delhi, has expressed hope of returning home. She accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of lawlessness, mob violence and empowering extremist forces.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 05:43 PM IST

Sheikh Hasina eyes return to Bangladesh, warns of mob terrorism, lawlessness, economic collapse and Islamist threat
Sheikh Hasina, Ex-PM, Bangladesh. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, who lives in exile in New Delhi, has expressed the hope to return to her country. Talking to Zee Media, she made her priorities clear. Emphasising the restoration of constitutional governance and the rule of law, she said, "Bangladesh has endured months of lawlessness, mob violence, arbitrary detention, and the systematic dismantling of our democratic institutions. Over 152,000 people remain imprisoned on fabricated political charges, enduring brutal conditions and torture."

Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?

Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave her country and take refuge in India on August 5, 2024, when hundreds of thousands of protesters stormed her official residence in Dhaka, vandalised it and looted whatever they could. It was the culmination of a month-long nationwide agitation against the reservation for the descendants of "muktir joddha" or fighters of the 1971 Liberation War. 

Slamming Chief Advisor to the Bangladesh Interim Government, Muhammad Yunus, Sheikh Hasina told Zee Media, "We must rebuild what Yunus has destroyed. Our fast-growing economy has stalled, and external investment all but ceased. Employment opportunities for youth, farmers and labourers have vanished." Talking about the radical Islamist force in Bangladesh, the former prime minister said, "The secular foundations of our republic have been attacked, and religious minorities live in fear every day. There is no rule of law in the country; what exists instead is mob terrorism. People from all walks of life are being persecuted by the extremist forces that Yunus has empowered. These forces, many of which are linked to proscribed terrorist groups, have been granted total impunity and proudly admit to the atrocities they committed."

Bangladesh interim government

Expressing her desire to go back to her country and serve the people, Sheikh Hasina said, "Bangladesh needs a government with the democratic mandate to heal these wounds, restore confidence, and set our country back on the path of progress. The Awami League is prepared to serve, whether in government or opposition, but we cannot do so while banned and persecuted." 

The former prime minister of Bangladesh also expressed her dismay at the mob violence in the country. She said, "What concerns me most is the way these mobs sought to exact vengeance by attacking one of the fundamental pillars of our society: freedom of expression. We encouraged freedom of expression; journalists were free to write without fear of intimidation or reprisals; political opposition was welcomed as a hallmark of a healthy, functioning democracy." She added, "The glorification of this sort of violence by an unelected head of state who came to power by killing people, burning state property, and creating panic across the country is no surprise."

India-Bangladesh Ties

Talking about the bilateral relation and the role India can play, Hasina said, "India's fundamental interests remain unchanged. India wants a reliable partner in Bangladesh: one that can maintain stability, protect minorities, honor commitments, and uphold regional cooperation. The current situation in which extremist mobs terrorise religious minorities, threaten journalists, and attack diplomatic premises serves neither country." She continued, "The ties that bind our countries run deep and have been forged through decades of careful cooperation and mutual respect. I have faith that the natural partnership between our countries will one day be restored."

 

(With input from Zee 24 Ghanta.)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why small businesses fail to take off before their first tax returns
Why small businesses fail to take off before their first tax returns
ACKO eyes USD300-400 million IPO as Insurtech Unicorn prepares for public debut
ACKO eyes $300-400 million IPO as Insurtech Unicorn prepares for public debut
What is Halal venture? How is it related to Muslim women in India?
What is Halal venture? How is it related to Muslim women in India?
Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport in just 30 minutes with new metro line: Check stations, timeline, other details
Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport in 30 mins with new metro line: Details
Imran Khan was first choice for Chennai Express before Shah Rukh Khan, got rejected for Delhi 6, replaced in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero
Imran Khan was first choice for Chennai Express, got rejected for Delhi 6
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement