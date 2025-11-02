FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Sheikh Hasina, exiling in India, declared fugitive by Bangladesh CID in sedition case

With approval from Bangladesh's Ministry of Home Affairs under Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the CID initiated the sedition probe. The investigation reportedly revealed evidence of conspiratorial activities conducted domestically and internationally through an online platform.

ANI

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 01:27 AM IST

Sheikh Hasina, exiling in India, declared fugitive by Bangladesh CID in sedition case
Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh had issued a notice declaring the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 260 others as fugitives in a sedition case linked to the "Joy Bangla Brigade" platform, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune. According to the Dhaka Tribune, the notice, released in both English and Bengali on Friday, was signed by CID Special Superintendent (Media) Jasim Uddin Khan and was published following an order from the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court. The notice appeared in two newspapers, namely The Daily Star and Amar Desh, in Bangladesh.

With approval from Bangladesh's Ministry of Home Affairs under Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the CID initiated the sedition probe. The investigation reportedly revealed evidence of conspiratorial activities conducted domestically and internationally through the online platform "Joy Bangla Brigade", allegedly aimed at overthrowing the legitimate government, as reported by Dhaka Tribune. According to the platform, the brigade is a strong supporter of Sheikh Hasina and the legacy and leadership of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The brigade is attempting to garner support from "the world to know that Dr Yunus [the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh interim government] is a meticulous Designer and a Killer and father of Mob Justice who aided and bided Terrorism and Extremism in Bangladesh," as stated on their website. After completing the probe, which included forensic analysis of digital data from servers and social media, the CID filed a chargesheet against 286 individuals, including Sheikh Hasina.
On Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court-17 Judge Ariful Islam declared Sheikh Hasina and 260 others as absconding and ordered the publication of the notice, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has concluded its trial proceedings against Sheikh Hasina, allegedly for crimes against humanity, and has scheduled the announcement of its verdict on November 13.
The former PM is facing trial for crimes against humanity for allegedly being part of torturing multiple people and orchestrating disappearances during the Awami League regime. Hasina was forced to flee after the student-led uprising in August 2024 ousted her. Afterwards, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as head of an interim government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

