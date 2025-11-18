Sheikh Hasina death sentence: What’s happening in Bangladesh; India's reaction, and what's come next

Bangladesh’s ousted PM Sheikh Hasina and one of her close aides were on Monday sentenced to death by a tribunal court over charges of ‘crimes against humanity’.

A special tribunal court in Bangladesh has sentenced ex-PM Sheikh Hasina to death after finding her guilty of 'crimes against humanity' linked to the 2024 student movement. Hasina, who is currently living in exile in India, was tried in absentia. Families of people killed during the protests said they were relieved by the verdict.

Former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also sentenced to death. Former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who cooperated with investigators and pleaded guilty in July, received a reduced sentence of five years in prison.

The Verdict

Judge Golam Mortuza Mozumder read the judgment, stating that Hasina was “found guilty on three counts,” including:

• inciting violence,

• ordering killings,

• and failing to stop atrocities carried out during the protests.

The court said Hasina was first given a life sentence, but the punishment was increased to death after additional charges were confirmed. “We have decided to inflict only one sentence — the sentence of death,” the judge announced.

Hasina and her aides were accused of five major offenses, including:

coordinating mass killings of protesters in Dhaka,

using drones and helicopters to fire on civilians,

planning shootings in Chankharpul,

The murder of student activist Abu Sayed,

and burning bodies in Ashulia to hide evidence.

Reactions From Hasina and the Interim Government

Speaking from exile, Sheikh Hasina rejected the verdict, calling it “rigged,” “politically motivated,” and issued by a “kangaroo court.”

But the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus welcomed the ruling. In a statement, the chief adviser said, “The conviction and sentencing affirm a fundamental principle: no one, regardless of power, is above the law.”

Bangladesh Requests Extradition From India

After the verdict, Bangladesh formally asked India to extradite Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Both fled Dhaka following the August uprising and were tried in their absence. Dhaka says India is obligated to return them under the countries’ extradition agreement.

India responded by saying it had “taken note” of the court’s decision. The Ministry of External Affairs said, “As a close neighbor, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion, and stability.”

What Happens Next for Sheikh Hasina?

Hasina’s future now depends on how India responds to the extradition request.

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry warned that giving asylum to people convicted of crimes against humanity would be “a grave unfriendly act.”

The tribunal has already ordered that Hasina’s assets be seized and handed over to the state while the world watches what India decides.

If Hasina returns to Bangladesh voluntarily or is arrested within 30 days, she can still appeal the verdict. But if she refuses to return, she may be formally declared a fugitive.

If that happens, the government could:

seize all her remaining assets,

cancel her passport,

and move forward with an Interpol Red Notice to seek her arrest abroad.

The Situation Moving Forward

The next major development will come from New Delhi. Its decision on extradition will determine whether Sheikh Hasina faces imprisonment, an appeal, or long-term political exile as Bangladesh moves through one of its most turbulent periods in recent history.