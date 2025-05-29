Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that India launched BrahMos missiles to strike key military bases, including the Rawalpindi airport.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that India launched BrahMos missiles to strike key military bases, including the Rawalpindi airport. Speaking at an event in Azerbaijan, one of the few nations that showed support to Pakistan during the recent tensions with India, Sharif claimed that the Pak army, led by Asim Munir, had planned to attack India on May 10 after morning prayers.

However, before Islamabad could act on the plan, New Delhi launched long-range supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles on provinces of Pakistan, he added.

"On the night of May 9-10, we decided to respond in a measured fashion to Indian aggression. Our armed forces were prepared to act at 4.30 in the morning after Fajr prayers to teach a lesson. But before that hour even arrived, India once again launched a missile attack using BrahMos, targeting various provinces of Pakistan, including the airport in Rawalpindi," Sharif said.

The Prime Minister's acknowledgement of the Indian military action came in the presence of Asim Munir who was recently promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Pertinent to note that the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi was among the 11 military sites targeted by India in response to Pakistan directing attacks at Indian bordering states in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor

In response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed 26 innocent lives, New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pak's Punjab province.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a stern warning to Pakistan during a public gathering in the Alipurduar city of West Bengal. "Now that I am standing on the sacred land of 'Sindoor Khela', it is only right that we speak about a new resolve against terrorism 'Operation Sindoor…. Terrorists had dared to wipe out sindoor of our sisters, but our forces made them realise strength of sindoor. From this land of Bengal, I declare on behalf of 140 crore Indians that Operation Sindoor is not yet over,” said the Prime Minister.