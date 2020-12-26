She is broken & being repaired, says Kazakh Bodybuilder who married his sex doll

A bodybuilder from Kazakhistan Yuri Tolochko who famously married his sex doll ‘Margo’, has said that his wife broke just before the Christmas holidays, and is currently being repaired.

“She is broken. Now she is being repaired. She’s in another city. When she recovers, it will be a gift for both of us,” Daily Star quoted the Kazakh bodybuilder as saying.

Tolochko is looking forward to spending the new year together with his wife.

It is to be noted that the bodybuilder married Margo in November in the presence of guests in a luxurious ceremony.

Moreover, according to reports, the bodybuilder accepts invitations to take part in TV shows where he talks about his family life.

“In general, I began to be jealous of Margo. Many men would like to imagine the same. After the wedding, I decided to show her less to people, I forbade her from Instagram (I did this a long time ago). Maybe I’m being too selfish. But that’s the beauty of Margo, that I can do this to her and she won’t mind,” the bodybuilder had said in one of his interviews.

He said that he first met Margo at a night club, and since then it was love at first sight.

Reportedly, the bodybuilder is pansexual and can fall in love with “a character, an image, a soul, just a person”.

For the uninitiated, a sex doll is an anthropomorphic sex toy that resembles a sexual partner in shape and size.