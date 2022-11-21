‘Shalom…’: Kanye West Twitter’s account restored, Elon Musk welcomes rapper

Kanye West, an American artist, rejoined Twitter a few days after Elon Musk, the platform's new owner, removed his antisemitism-related ban. "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," the famous person, who went by Ye, posted on Sunday after having his account restored.

It is unknown if Musk, who completed the acquisition of Twitter last month, gave the go-ahead for Ye’s comeback. However, by making fun of the rapper's most recent name change, he seemed to welcome him back to the stage.

“Don't kill what Ye hate. Save what Ye love," Twitter CEO, Elon Musk wrote responding to Mr West's tweet.

Don’t kill what ye hate

Save what ye love — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

After a while, Ye posted another tweet saying, ‘Shalom.’

Following posts that were perceived to be antisemitic by users of social media, Mr West's account was suspended last month. The American rapper's Instagram account was first suspended following a since-deleted post in which he used antisemitic slurs to accuse another musician of being under the control of the "Jewish people."

Days later, he then tweeted, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE".

The microblogging site erased his tweet after he sent it and acknowledged that his account had been locked "due to a violation of Twitter's policy." Later, Kanye West's account was reinstated, although he hasn't blogged in a while.

Elon Musk revealed that Ye’s Twitter account was reinstated and the rapper wrote, ‘they did not consult with or inform him," in response to a question.

In the meantime, West's most recent tweet comes as Twitter on Friday also restored the account of former US President Donald Trump, who had been barred from the network since January 2021. This happened as a result of a Twitter poll that Mr Musk ran.