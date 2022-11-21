Search icon
‘Shalom…’: Kanye West Twitter’s account restored, Elon Musk welcomes rapper

Elon Musk welcomes rapper Kanye West back on Twitter by punning on his recent name change.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

Kanye West, an American artist, rejoined Twitter a few days after Elon Musk, the platform's new owner, removed his antisemitism-related ban. "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," the famous person, who went by Ye, posted on Sunday after having his account restored.
 
It is unknown if Musk, who completed the acquisition of Twitter last month, gave the go-ahead for Ye’s comeback. However, by making fun of the rapper's most recent name change, he seemed to welcome him back to the stage.
 
“Don't kill what Ye hate. Save what Ye love," Twitter CEO, Elon Musk wrote responding to Mr West's tweet. 
 
After a while, Ye posted another tweet saying, ‘Shalom.’
 
 
 
Following posts that were perceived to be antisemitic by users of social media, Mr West's account was suspended last month. The American rapper's Instagram account was first suspended following a since-deleted post in which he used antisemitic slurs to accuse another musician of being under the control of the "Jewish people."
 
Days later, he then tweeted, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE". (Also Read: Explainer: Know all about the ongoing war of words between Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney)
 
The microblogging site erased his tweet after he sent it and acknowledged that his account had been locked "due to a violation of Twitter's policy." Later, Kanye West's account was reinstated, although he hasn't blogged in a while.
 
Elon Musk revealed that Ye’s Twitter account was reinstated and the rapper wrote, ‘they did not consult with or inform him," in response to a question. 
 
In the meantime, West's most recent tweet comes as Twitter on Friday also restored the account of former US President Donald Trump, who had been barred from the network since January 2021. This happened as a result of a Twitter poll that Mr Musk ran.
 
"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," the "Chief Twit," wrote. More than 15 million people - out of 237 million daily Twitter users - voted on the poll. While 51.8 percent voted in favour of reinstating Mr Trump's account, 48.2 percent voted against it. 
