Severe earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes New Zealand, tsunami warning issued

A severe 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the east of New Zealand's North Island in the early hours of Friday, prompting a tsunami warning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said in its statement.

The US Geological Survey initially pegged the quake at 7.3, then revised it down to 6.9. It said that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Tsunami waves were possible within 300 km of the quake's epicenter, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.

Authorities have advised people in coastal areas to move immediately to high ground. "Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can," it further said.

There was no immediate report of damages. Meanwhile, New Zealand government's seismic monitor Geonet pegged the quake at a magnitude of 7.2 with a depth of 94 km (58 miles).

On February 10, a powerful undersea earthquake had struck north of New Zealand. The US Geological Agency said the magnitude 7.7 quake was centred at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands.

No major damage was reported, however, the US Tsunami Warning Center had issued warnings of possible tsunami waves ranging from 0.3 to 1 meters (1 to 3.3 feet) for Vanuatu and Fiji.