Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia's Sydney leaves 10 dead; chilling video surfaces

Eyewitnesses said around 50 shots were fired during the shooting that took place on the first of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Several chilling pictures and videos from the mass shooting attack have surfaced and are being widely circulated on social media.

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead after two gunmen opened fire at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach on Sunday evening. Eyewitnesses said around 50 shots were fired during the shooting that took place on the first of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Several chilling pictures and videos from the mass shooting attack have surfaced and are being widely circulated on social media.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement that the scenes from Bondi were "shocking and distressing." He added: "I have just spoken to the AFP Commissioner and with the NSW Premier. We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police."