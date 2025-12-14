FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa

Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia's Sydney leaves 10 dead; chilling video surfaces

Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik says controversies have affected his family more than him: 'My parents feel I could have...'

Australia mass shooting: Multiple gunshots fired in Sydney's Bondi beach, at least 10 killed and several injured; police issue alert

Messi's India tour organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail over Kolkata stadium chaos, sent to...

Lionel Messi to not play full match during India tour: Know about his $900 million insurance

Are Delhi schools closed on December 15? Govt takes BIG step, asks schools to operate on hybrid mode from...

Shilpa Shetty-owned Bastian pub in Bengaluru erupts in midnight chaos; viral video shows ruckus; here's what happened

Australian star Cameron Green clears air on IPL 2026 participation, says...

Gautam Gambhir to replace Shubman Gill with Sanju Samson in 3rd T20I match against South Africa? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa

IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return?

Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia's Sydney leaves 10 dead; chilling video surfaces

10 dead in shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach; chilling video surfaces

Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik says controversies have affected his family more than him: 'My parents feel I could have...'

Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik opens up on dealing with controversies

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel

HomeWorld

WORLD

Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia's Sydney leaves 10 dead; chilling video surfaces

Eyewitnesses said around 50 shots were fired during the shooting that took place on the first of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Several chilling pictures and videos from the mass shooting attack have surfaced and are being widely circulated on social media.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia's Sydney leaves 10 dead; chilling video surfaces
Several chilling pictures and videos from the mass shooting attack have surfaced.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead after two gunmen opened fire at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach on Sunday evening. Eyewitnesses said around 50 shots were fired during the shooting that took place on the first of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Several chilling pictures and videos from the mass shooting attack have surfaced and are being widely circulated on social media.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement that the scenes from Bondi were "shocking and distressing." He added: "I have just spoken to the AFP Commissioner and with the NSW Premier. We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police."

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa
IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return?
Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia's Sydney leaves 10 dead; chilling video surfaces
10 dead in shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach; chilling video surfaces
Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik says controversies have affected his family more than him: 'My parents feel I could have...'
Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik opens up on dealing with controversies
Australia mass shooting: Multiple gunshots fired in Sydney's Bondi beach, at least 10 killed and several injured; police issue alert
Australia mass shooting: Multiple gunshots fired in Sydney's Bondi beach
Messi's India tour organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail over Kolkata stadium chaos, sent to...
Messi's India tour organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail over Kolkata stadium chao
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement