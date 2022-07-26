Search icon
Several homeless people shot dead in 'targeted' Canadian mass shooting: Report

Several people were killed in a mass shooting early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia, local media reported.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

A gunman targeting homeless people fatally shot two men in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A gunman targeting homeless people fatally shot two men in a Vancouver, British Columbia, suburb and wounded two others before being shot and killed by police, authorities said on Monday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said an emergency response team confronted the suspect not far from where a man was found with a gunshot to his leg. During an interaction with police, the suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police ha earlier issued an emergency alert for multiple shootings in the city of Langley and asked resident to stay alert and away from the area of the incident.

"Multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core in the city of Langley with one incident in Langley township involving transient victims,"ana lert sent to B.C residents' phones read.

READ| Days after Ripudaman Singh’s killing, Indian-origin ‘gangster’ shot dead in Canada’s British Columbia

Authorities don't know the motive behind the shootings or  if there was a relationship between the shooter and the victims", Police Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani said.

Such attacks are rare in Canada, which has strict gun laws. Canada banned 1,500 types of military-grade or assault-style firearms in May 2020, days after the country's worst mass shooting left 23 dead in rural Nova Scotia.

Langley, features a variety of shops and restaurants and boasts almost 350 acres of parks. Many residents moved to Langley for its less expensive housing and commute to Vancouver, the largest city in the province of British Columbia.

(With inputs from agencies)

