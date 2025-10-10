Ravichandran Ashwin to join BBL after going unsold in ILT20 auction? Veteran spinner decides future path
'Muslim population rising in India due to...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG remark
Deepika Padukone appointed first Mental Health ambassador by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ranveer Singh reacts
Salman Khan mourns the death of his Tiger 3 co-star Varinder Singh Ghuman: 'Rest in peace'
Sanju Samson-Rajasthan Royals split on the cards? CSK, KKR eye blockbuster move ahead of IPL 2026 auction
Several dead, many missing after blast at explosives firm in US' Tennessee
Pilots' body issues BIG warning after malfunction on Air India flights: 'Ground all...'
Watch: Mumbai turns into madness as Rohit Sharma hits nets at Shivaji Park; Abhishek Nayar says 'Usko lagna nahi chahiye'
IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway ahead of auction
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG claim
WORLD
Multiple people are dead and several others are missing after a blast in Tennessee at a military explosives company, CNN and other media outlets reported on Friday, i.e., October 10, citing local officials.
Multiple people are dead, and several others are missing after a blast on Friday morning, i.e., October 10, in Tennessee at a military explosives company, according to officials. The explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in McEwen, about 50 miles (80 km) west of Nashville, occurred at 7:45 a.m. local time (1245 GMT), Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told a press conference.
"We do have several people at this time that's unaccounted for," he said. "We do have some that are deceased." Efforts to reach local authorities or the company were not immediately successful.
With inputs from Reuters