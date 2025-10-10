Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ravichandran Ashwin to join BBL after going unsold in ILT20 auction? Veteran spinner decides future path

'Muslim population rising in India due to...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG remark

Deepika Padukone appointed first Mental Health ambassador by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ranveer Singh reacts

Salman Khan mourns the death of his Tiger 3 co-star Varinder Singh Ghuman: 'Rest in peace'

Sanju Samson-Rajasthan Royals split on the cards? CSK, KKR eye blockbuster move ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Several dead, many missing after blast at explosives firm in US' Tennessee

Pilots' body issues BIG warning after malfunction on Air India flights: 'Ground all...'

Watch: Mumbai turns into madness as Rohit Sharma hits nets at Shivaji Park; Abhishek Nayar says 'Usko lagna nahi chahiye'

IPL 2026: CSK reacts to claims of letting go Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway ahead of auction

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to retire after ODIs vs Australia? Report makes BIG claim

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Muslim population rising in India due to...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG remark

'Muslim population rising in India due to...': Amit Shah's BIG remark

Ravichandran Ashwin to join BBL after going unsold in ILT20 auction? Veteran spinner decides future path

Ravichandran Ashwin to join BBL after going unsold in ILT20 auction?

Deepika Padukone appointed first Mental Health ambassador by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ranveer Singh reacts

Deepika appointed first Mental Health ambassador, Ranveer reacts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Several dead, many missing after blast at explosives firm in US' Tennessee

Multiple people are dead and several others are missing after a blast in Tennessee at a military explosives company, CNN and other media outlets reported on Friday, i.e., October 10, citing local officials.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 11:11 PM IST

Several dead, many missing after blast at explosives firm in US' Tennessee
Image credit: X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Multiple people are dead, and several others are missing after a blast on Friday morning, i.e., October 10, in Tennessee at a military explosives company, according to officials. The explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in McEwen, about 50 miles (80 km) west of Nashville, occurred at 7:45 a.m. local time (1245 GMT), Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told a press conference.

    "We do have several people at this time that's unaccounted for," he said. "We do have some that are deceased." Efforts to reach local authorities or the company were not immediately successful.

    With inputs from Reuters

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    L, L, L, L, L, L, W: Shubman Gill wins first-ever Toss as Test skipper, Gautam Gambhir's reaction goes viral
    L, L, L, L, L, L, W: Shubman Gill wins first-ever Toss as Test skipper
    Deepika Padukone trolled for wearing 'hijab' in Abu Dhabi ad, but she wore abaya; here’s the difference
    Deepika Padukone trolled for wearing 'hijab' in Abu Dhabi ad, but she wore abaya
    Who was Varinder Ghuman? Punjabi actor and bodybuilder dies of heart attack at 53
    Who was Varinder Ghuman? Punjabi actor and bodybuilder dies of heart attack at 5
    Why is Nobel Peace Prize awarded? What will Maria Corina Machado win for her 2025 victory? Know here
    Why is Nobel Peace Prize awarded? What will Maria Corina Machado win for her 202
    Ismail Darbar says Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were 'so close', reveals Salman was upset as Shah Rukh Khan was...
    Ismail Darbar says Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were 'so close'
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE