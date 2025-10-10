Several dead, many missing after blast at explosives firm in US' Tennessee

Multiple people are dead and several others are missing after a blast in Tennessee at a military explosives company, CNN and other media outlets reported on Friday, i.e., October 10, citing local officials.

Multiple people are dead, and several others are missing after a blast on Friday morning, i.e., October 10, in Tennessee at a military explosives company, according to officials. The explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in McEwen, about 50 miles (80 km) west of Nashville, occurred at 7:45 a.m. local time (1245 GMT), Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told a press conference.

"We do have several people at this time that's unaccounted for," he said. "We do have some that are deceased." Efforts to reach local authorities or the company were not immediately successful.

With inputs from Reuters