7 dead after boat carrying nearly 270 people capsizes off Northern Cyprus

The vessel had left the port of Kyrenia and began sinking about 7.5 kilometres off the coast, according to the Associated Press. A total of 267 people, including crew members, were on board the vessel when it capsized.

At least seven people were killed after a boat carrying more than 260 people capsized off the coast of Northern Cyprus on Sunday (August 30), the Turkish media reported. The region's prime minister Unal Ustel said in a statement that 237 people had been rescued and 23 remained missing. The catamaran-style vessel had left the port of Kyrenia, also called Girne, and began sinking about 7.5 kilometres off the coast, according to the Associated Press. A total of 267 people, including crew members, were on board the vessel when it capsized.

Turkish Cypriot Transport Minister Erhan Arikli told the media that a rescue operation was ongoing to bring any injured people to the port and transfer them to local hospitals. He announced that the cause of the incident would be investigated. "We don’t know what caused the vessel to take on water," Arikli said. "All necessary preparations are being made for a swift response from rescue and health services," the regional health ministry said in a statement, adding that hospitals in the territory had been alerted.

The Coast Guard Command deployed passenger ships, five pilotage units, and two coast guard choppers. The Turkish Naval Forces assigned another six naval units. Visuals that have surfaced on social media platforms show survivors with life-vests floating in the waters around the overturned boat. A few days ago, a boat carrying migrants had capsized off the coast of southern Tunisia, killing at least two people and leaving 12 others missing, according to Tunisia's national guard. One survivor was rescued.