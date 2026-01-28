Setback to US: Saudi Arabia rejects use of its airspace, territory to attack Iran, Crown Prince Muhammad-bin-Salman affirms

The Crown Prince made the remarks during a telephone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic, Masoud Pezeshkian, who briefed him on recent developments in Iran, including the nuclear negotiations.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Tuesday affirmed that the Kingdom will not permit its airspace or territory to be used for any military actions against Iran, amid reports of a US naval buildup in the region.

According to a statement by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Crown Prince made the remarks during a telephone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic, Masoud Pezeshkian, who briefed him on recent developments in Iran, including the nuclear negotiations.

During the call, the Al Saud emphasised that Saudi Arabia respects Iran's sovereignty and will not allow attacks or military operations against the country from any party, regardless of their origin. He also reiterated the Kingdom's support for resolving disputes through dialogue to promote security and stability in the region.

"The Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's position of respecting the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized that the Kingdom will not allow its airspace or territory to be used for any military actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any attacks from any party whatsoever, regardless of their origin," SPA stated in its statement.

"His Royal Highness also affirmed the Kingdom's support for any efforts aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue in a way that enhances security and stability in the region," it added.The Iranian President expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's stance and thanked the Crown Prince for his efforts to maintain regional security and stability.

This comes moments after US President Donald Trump reiterated his hard-line stance on Iran during a campaign-style event in Iowa, emphasising both military pressure and the possibility of negotiations with Tehran as tensions persist over the crackdown on protesters and regional security.

Pointing to a significant US military buildup in the Middle East, Trump said that there was a "beautiful armada floating beautifully toward Iran," noting that the Islamic Republic "make a deal."

"By the way, there's another beautiful armada floating beautifully toward Iran right now. So we'll see. I hope they make a deal. I hope they make a deal. They should have made a deal the first time. They'd have a country," Trump said.His comments highlighted Washington's show of force while also leaving the door open for diplomacy.Iran is currently in turmoil due to nationwide anti-government protests, driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over governance.

According to the latest compiled data from the Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), as of the 31st day of the protests, the total number of confirmed deaths has reached 6,221.Among these, 5,858 were protesters, 100 were children under 18, 214 were government-affiliated forces, and 49 were non-protester civilians.

An additional 17,091 deaths are still under investigation.The total number of arrests stands at 42,324, with 11,017 people reported as severely injured. There have been 261 documented cases of forced confessions broadcast publicly, and 11,026 individuals have been summoned to security institutions. Across 201 cities in 31 provinces, a total of 656 protest-related incidents have been recorded.

