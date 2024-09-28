Twitter
Setback for China: New Zhou-Class 'nuclear' submarine reportedly sinks at dock, US official confirms

This incident is a setback for Beijing’s ambitions to develop the world’s largest navy, particularly as it continues to assert dominance over the South China Sea—a vital region for global trade.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 06:31 PM IST

Setback for China: New Zhou-Class 'nuclear' submarine reportedly sinks at dock, US official confirms
Satellite images confirm that China’s latest nuclear-powered attack submarine sank at a dock while still under construction, according to a U.S. military official, as reported by CBS News. The submarine, part of the Zhou-class series, was meant to be a key addition to China's expanding naval fleet. This incident is a setback for Beijing’s ambitions to develop the world’s largest navy, particularly as it continues to assert dominance over the South China Sea—a vital region for global trade.

China's territorial claims in the South China Sea remain a source of tension, as the country faces disputes with neighboring nations such as Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Meanwhile, the U.S. has been bolstering its alliances in the region, conducting regular naval operations to uphold freedom of navigation, much to Beijing’s discontent.

The submarine is believed to have sunk between May and June, based on satellite images showing cranes around the dock, likely in preparation for salvage operations. A U.S. official, who wished to remain anonymous, indicated that it wasn’t surprising China’s navy would try to keep the incident under wraps. China has been rapidly expanding its naval capabilities, and the U.S. considers this military buildup one of its primary long-term security challenges.

At a recent press conference in Beijing, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry said he was not familiar with the submarine incident and provided no further comment. The current status of the submarine remains unclear, and it is unknown whether the vessel was loaded with nuclear fuel at the time of its sinking. However, no reports of radiation leaks have surfaced.

The first report identifying the sunken submarine came from The Wall Street Journal, while Thomas Shugart, a former U.S. Navy submariner and analyst at the Center for a New American Security, initially noticed the incident in July. At the time, it wasn’t publicly known that the submarine involved was from the new Zhou-class fleet.

Satellite imagery analyzed by The Associated Press shows a vessel docked at the Shuangliu shipyard along the Yangtze River before the sinking. A June 15 image appears to show the submarine either partially or fully submerged beneath the water, surrounded by cranes and rescue equipment, with containment booms in place to prevent any leaks.

An image from August 25 shows another submarine at the same dock, though it's unclear whether it is the same vessel or a different one.

China’s naval forces currently include six nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, six nuclear-powered attack submarines, and 48 diesel-powered attack submarines, according to a recent U.S. military report.

This submarine mishap comes just as China conducted a rare intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test in the Pacific Ocean, marking its first such launch since 1980.

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in London this week for discussions on countering China’s aggressive moves in the Indo-Pacific. The meeting, part of the AUKUS defense partnership involving the U.S., the U.K., and Australia, focused on two main goals: helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines and advancing military technologies to enhance security in the region.

In addition to AUKUS’s work with Japan on maritime autonomy, the alliance is also engaging with countries like Canada, South Korea, and New Zealand on potential military projects. China, however, has accused the partnership of sparking a nuclear arms race and undermining peace in the Indo-Pacific.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
'She was under...': Lucknow woman dies after falling off chair in office due to...

'She was under...': Lucknow woman dies after falling off chair in office due to...

Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra resigns after 13 years to pursue...

Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra resigns after 13 years to pursue...

Scientists find Earth-like planet in distant solar system, nearly 2 times size of...

Scientists find Earth-like planet in distant solar system, nearly 2 times size of...

West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from...

West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from...

Deepika Padukone bonds with Coldplay’s Chris Martin at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; pic goes viral

Deepika Padukone bonds with Coldplay’s Chris Martin at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; pic goes viral

