Shared flights to handwritten letter: Sensational claims about Donald Trump in latest Epstein files

The fresh files indicate that Trump traveled on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet at least eight times during the 1990s. Some of the flights included the British socialite and Epstein's top accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell as passenger. Here's more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 02:01 AM IST

Shared flights to handwritten letter: Sensational claims about Donald Trump in latest Epstein files
Donald Trump with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has released a fresh batch of documents pertaining to the investigations into the disgraced US financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The newly-released files have brought back attention on US President Donald Trump and his yearslong association with the pedophile. In a statement soon after releasing the files, the DoJ said the additional clutch of records may contain "untrue and sensationalist claims" about Trump. Even though the two-time American president has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the Epstein case, the references in the docs have raised a number of questions around him.

The fresh files indicate that Trump traveled on Epstein's private jet at least eight times during the 1990s. Some of the flights included British socialite and Epstein's top accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell as passenger. On one of the flights, the only passengers were Trump, Epstein, and a 20-year-old whose name has not been revealed to maintain privacy, the documents suggest. "Donald Trump travelled on Epstein's private jet many more times than has previously been reported (or that we were aware)," an email in the files states. This is in clear contradiction with Trump's public statements claiming that he had never been on Epstein's plane.

One case file references a rape allegation potentially involving Trump, though names and identifying details have been redacted. The file contains a limousine driver's account of a “very concerning” phone call during a 1995 ride to an airport, in which the 79-year-old president had allegedly repeatedly said the name "Jeffrey" and made references to "abusing some girl." The doc further states: "Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein."

Among the most sensational disclosures is a handwritten letter attributed to Epstein and addressed to fellow sex offender and former US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. The note, said to have been written just days before Epstein died by alleged suicide in 2019, contains the line: "Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls." While the letter does not name Trump, he was serving his first term as president at the time (2016-2020). However, the DoJ has stressed that the note is unverified. Trump has always denied any knowledge of or involvement in any of Epstein's crimes.

