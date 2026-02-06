Senior Russian military intelligence general shot at, wounded in Moscow, country blames Ukraine

A Russian general was shot and wounded in Moscow on Friday, latest in a series of attacks in which Russia's senior military officers have been assassinated for which the country's government has blamed Ukraine. He is Deputy chief of military intelligence, 64-year-old Lt Gen Vladimir Alekseyev.

A Russian general was shot and wounded in Moscow on Friday, latest in a series of attacks in which Russia's senior military officers have been assassinated for which the country's government has blamed Ukraine. Deputy chief of Russian military intelligence, 64-year-old Lt Gen Vladimir Alekseyev, was shot many times by an unidentified assailant at an apartment building in Moscow's northwest and was immediately taken to hospital, Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement. She did not mention any name who could possibly be behind the attack on Alekseyev

Who is Vladimir Alekseyev?

Alekseyev served as the first deputy head of Russia's military intelligence since 2011. He was honoured with the Hero of Russia medal for greatly contributing to Moscow's military campaign in Syria. In June 2023, Alekseyev was captured on video talking to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, who had taken control of a Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, a major city in southern Russia in an attempted rebellion against the military leadership which ultimately failed.

Many of the top Russian military officers have been assassinated in various attacks that Moscow blamed on Kyiv. The latest attack comes a day after Russian, Ukrainian and US negotiators concluded two-day talks in Abu Dhabi. The Russian delegation was led by the military intelligence chief, Adm. Igor Kostyukov.

The officials informed President Vladimir Putin regarding the attack, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who also said that law enforcement agencies need to ramp up protection mechanisms of senior military officers during the conflict in Ukraine.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine almost four years ago, Russian authorities have blamed Kyiv for various assassinations of military officers and public figures in Russia while Kyiv has claimed responsibility for some of them. It has not yet commented on the shooting of Alekseyev.