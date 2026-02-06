FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, DUMTA

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society

Senior Russian military intelligence general shot at, wounded in Moscow, country blames Ukraine

Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth behind viral post

How to choose the best fertility centre in Bangalore for your IVF journey?

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Sonu Sood honoured with People’s Pride of the Year, says ‘Seva se bada...'

Pakistan Exposed: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist threatens to disintegrate India, vows openly to 'liberate' Jammu and Kashmir

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Anu Malik honoured as Patriotic Melody Maestro, says ‘Isse behtar desh...'

Pakistan Blast: Massive explosion at Islamabad mosque during Friday prayer, 12 feared killed, Who is behind attack?

Death by negligence: Biker falls in open pit in Delhi, dies, three DJB officials suspended

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema

Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, DUMTA

Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, D

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Rakul Preet Singh honoured with wins Best Actress for De De Pyaar De 2, says 'success comes...'

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Rakul Preet Singh honoured with wins Best Actress

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

HomeWorld

WORLD

Senior Russian military intelligence general shot at, wounded in Moscow, country blames Ukraine

A Russian general was shot and wounded in Moscow on Friday, latest in a series of attacks in which Russia's senior military officers have been assassinated for which the country's government has blamed Ukraine. He is Deputy chief of military intelligence, 64-year-old Lt Gen Vladimir Alekseyev.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

Senior Russian military intelligence general shot at, wounded in Moscow, country blames Ukraine
Deputy chief of Russian military intelligence Lt Gen Vladimir Alekseyev
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Russian general was shot and wounded in Moscow on Friday, latest in a series of attacks in which Russia's senior military officers have been assassinated for which the country's government has blamed Ukraine. Deputy chief of Russian military intelligence, 64-year-old Lt Gen Vladimir Alekseyev, was shot many times by an unidentified assailant at an apartment building in Moscow's northwest and was immediately taken to hospital, Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement. She did not mention any name who could possibly be behind the attack on Alekseyev

Who is Vladimir Alekseyev?

Alekseyev served as the first deputy head of Russia's military intelligence since 2011. He was honoured with the Hero of Russia medal for greatly contributing to Moscow's military campaign in Syria. In June 2023, Alekseyev was captured on video talking to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, who had taken control of a Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, a major city in southern Russia in an attempted rebellion against the military leadership which ultimately failed. 

Many of the top Russian military officers have been assassinated in various attacks that Moscow blamed on Kyiv. The latest attack comes a day after Russian, Ukrainian and US negotiators concluded two-day talks in Abu Dhabi. The Russian delegation was led by the military intelligence chief, Adm. Igor Kostyukov.

The officials informed President Vladimir Putin regarding the attack, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who also said that law enforcement agencies need to ramp up protection mechanisms of senior military officers during the conflict in Ukraine.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine almost four years ago, Russian authorities have blamed Kyiv for various assassinations of military officers and public figures in Russia while Kyiv has claimed responsibility for some of them. It has not yet commented on the shooting of Alekseyev.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema
Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, DUMTA
Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, D
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Rakul Preet Singh honoured with wins Best Actress for De De Pyaar De 2, says 'success comes...'
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Rakul Preet Singh honoured with wins Best Actress
Senior Russian military intelligence general shot at, wounded in Moscow, country blames Ukraine
Senior Russian military intelligence general shot at, wounded in Moscow, country
Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth behind viral post
Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement