Senior Hamas Commander who directed terror attacks in Judea, Samaria killed in airstrike, confirms Israel

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

After donating Rs 3 crore for Ram Mandir construction, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 crore for Haji Ali renovation

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters semifinals of men’s 57 kg event, one win away from medal

Govt refers Waqf Bill to Joint Parliamentary Committee amid demands for close scrutiny by opposition

Reliance Jio’s data traffic share hits 60%, Mukesh Ambani says Jio has...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, director of Rs 2,36,000 crore business, his father is...

Meet man, director of Rs 2,36,000 crore business, his father is...

'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

After donating Rs 3 crore for Ram Mandir construction, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 crore for Haji Ali renovation

After donating Rs 3 crore for Ram Mandir construction, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 crore for Haji Ali renovation

9 box office disasters that became cult classics

9 box office disasters that became cult classics

Tips to improve liver health

Tips to improve liver health

7 most dangerous fish in the world 

7 most dangerous fish in the world 

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

After donating Rs 3 crore for Ram Mandir construction, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 crore for Haji Ali renovation

After donating Rs 3 crore for Ram Mandir construction, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 crore for Haji Ali renovation

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

This trilogy grossed Rs 136000 crore at box office, but cast just got 'free sandwiches', lead actor was paid Rs 80 lakh

This trilogy grossed Rs 136000 crore at box office, but cast just got 'free sandwiches', lead actor was paid Rs 80 lakh

HomeWorld

World

Senior Hamas Commander who directed terror attacks in Judea, Samaria killed in airstrike, confirms Israel

Nael Sakhl, a Hamas Commander who directed terror attacks in Judea and Samaria, was killed in an airstrike in July, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Thursday, i.e., August 8.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 04:15 PM IST

Senior Hamas Commander who directed terror attacks in Judea, Samaria killed in airstrike, confirms Israel
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Israel Defense Force (IDF), on Thursday, i.e., August 8, announced that senior Hamas commander Nael Sakhl, who directed terror attacks in Judea and Samaria, had been killed in an airstrike in July. 

The IDF confirmed that it received intelligence verifying that Nael Sakhl was killed in an airstrike on July 24.

According to a report by Rescuers Without Borders, more than 3,200 acts of Palestinian terror in Judea and Samaria were carried out during the first half of 2024. The figure shows an average of 545 attacks each month.

Nael Sakhl operated in Hamas' 'West Bank Headquarters,' for over 10 years. He directed terror activities in Judea and Samaria. According to the IDF, Sakhl was also involved in financing and supplying weapons to the terror cells planning to carry out attacks against civilians and soldiers.

Sakhl, who had been serving his jail terms in connection with 2003 suicide bombing case, was released by Israel in 2011 in exchange fo a soldier of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) held captive for more than five years by Hamas. Along with him, Yahya Sinwar, who is the newly appointed chief of the Gaza-based Islamist group, was also freed by Israel. 

Earlier in July, Ismail Haniyeh, the former Chief of Hamas, was eliminated in a military operation carried out by Israel in Iran's capital Tehran. 

Haniyeh was killed along with his bodyguards in the military operation in Tehran, leading to soaring regional tensions during the Israel-Hamas war.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war was triggered by the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas, killing nearly 1200 people and taking around 252 civilians hostage. In retaliation, Israel also launched a military operation against Hamas. 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has, meanwhile, vowed to catch newly appointed Hamas Chief Yahya Sinawar, either 'dead or alive'. 

With inputs from ANI. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Terrifying viral video: Man kisses giant lion, internet is shocked

Terrifying viral video: Man kisses giant lion, internet is shocked

Meet actress who met CM's son at airport, fell in love at 16, quit acting for marriage, changed religion, is now..

Meet actress who met CM's son at airport, fell in love at 16, quit acting for marriage, changed religion, is now..

Paris Olympics 2024: Mirabai Chanu misses medal by 1kg, finishes 4th in women's weightlifting 49kg event

Paris Olympics 2024: Mirabai Chanu misses medal by 1kg, finishes 4th in women's weightlifting 49kg event

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced in this film opposite Jaya Bachchan after shooting for 10 days, movie changed life of...

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced in this film opposite Jaya Bachchan after shooting for 10 days, movie changed life of...

'Come back stronger...': PM Modi consoles wrestler Vinesh Phogat after her disqualification from Paris Olympics

'Come back stronger...': PM Modi consoles wrestler Vinesh Phogat after her disqualification from Paris Olympics

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement