Senior employees confirm Amazon layoffs, say 'horrendous way to treat people'

The e-commerce behemoth Amazon has revealed job losses at the corporation as Big Tech enters the season of layoffs. According to Amazon, some teams are "making adjustments" in the present macroeconomic environment while "consolidating some teams and programmes."

Although initial reports put the figure at 10,000 people, or 3 per cent of its employment, the corporation withheld the precise number of affected employees.

A company spokesperson was quoted by TechCrunch late on Wednesday as stating, "As part of our annual operating planning review process, we always look at each of our businesses and what we believe we should change."

According to the spokesperson, "as we've gone through this, given the current macroeconomic environment (as well as several years of rapid hiring), some teams are making adjustments, which in some cases means certain roles are no longer necessary"

We don't take these decisions lightly, and we're doing everything we can to support any affected staff.

In a separate internal post, senior vice president of Devices and Services Dave Limp stated, "after a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programmes."

Some roles won't be needed any longer as a result of these decisions, according to Limp.

"In cases where employees cannot find a new role within the company, we will support the transition with a package that includes a separation payment, transitional benefits, and external job placement support," Limp stated.

Numerous departments have been affected by the drastic employment layoffs, particularly the Luna cloud gaming unit and the Alexa virtual assistant business.

The Washington Post previously stated that "Amazon employees were called into meetings with their managers across the country Tuesday, and many were told they had two months to find another job internally or accept severance payment."

Employees had a negative response to the decision:

"The truth of the matter is that if the company was more transparent, we wouldn't have this shitshow. Now you have most of the population wondering if they are next," Recode was told by a senior company manager.

"I don't even know if I want to work for this company anymore. This is a horrendous way to treat people," stated a senior manager at Amazon.

Thousands of workers have already been let go by companies like Meta, Twitter, Salesforce, and others; Meta alone let go more than 11,000 workers.

(With inputs from IANS)