Sejjil’s Dance: Seven minutes to impact

This war between Iran and Israel, with America supporting Israel, began on February 28, 2026.

It is a quiet Sunday afternoon on March 15, 2026. Suddenly, the skies over the Middle East turn red with tension. Iran fires a missile nobody has seen in battle before — the Sejjil. People call it the "Dancing Missile" because it twists and turns in the air like a clever dancer dodging a spotlight. No radar can easily catch it. No defense system can easily stop it. And just like that, a war that was already burning bright became even more dangerous.

Let us go back a little. This war between Iran and Israel, with America supporting Israel, began on February 28, 2026. Iran says it was attacked without reason. In just 16 days, Iran launched 54 waves of strikes under what they call Operation True Promise 4. The Sejjil missile was fired in Wave 54, aimed at Israeli military command centers and intelligence buildings in cities like Tel Aviv and Be'er Sheva. Buildings were damaged, vehicles destroyed, and at least three people were injured when debris fell near a US official's home. Both sides blame the other. But innocent lives are caught in between — and that is the real tragedy.

Now, what exactly is this Sejjil missile? Think of it as a giant homemade rocket built with great patience and intelligence. Iran developed it in the late 1990s, first tested it in 2008, and has been quietly improving it ever since. It is 18 metres long — taller than a four-storey building. It weighs over 23,000 kg and can carry a 700 kg warhead across more than 2,000 kilometres. From Tehran to Tel Aviv in just seven minutes. Faster than making a cup of chai and drinking it. What makes it truly frightening is its solid fuel — it needs no hours of preparation like older missiles. It can be launched within minutes, giving the enemy almost no warning time.

The "dancing" comes from its ability to change direction mid-flight. Most defense systems like Israel's Iron Dome are designed to predict where a missile is going and shoot it down. But when the missile suddenly changes its path like a cricket ball with a late swing, the defense system gets confused. Add to this its anti-radar coating that makes it nearly invisible to sensors, and you have something that keeps generals awake at night.

For ordinary families living in affected cities, this is not about technology. It is about sirens wailing at midnight. It is about grabbing your children and running to a shelter. It is about shrapnel falling in your neighbourhood even though you are nowhere near a military base. Wars never stay inside neat boundaries on a map. They spill into schools, hospitals, and homes. That is the bitter truth.

The bigger picture is even more worrying. Over 2,000 lives have already been lost in this conflict. Iran has refused ceasefires. The Sejjil's range covers Gulf nations too, where American military bases are located. If things escalate further, oil prices will rise — and your petrol bill, cooking gas, and daily transport costs will feel it immediately. The fear of nuclear capability attached to such a missile also makes world leaders nervous.

But history has always taught us one thing — technology alone never ends wars. Conversations do. Negotiations do. Courage to sit across the table and talk does. The Sejjil missile is not just a weapon. It is a loud, screaming signal that the world urgently needs diplomacy, not more destruction.

The dancing missile has taken its first bow on the world stage. Let us all hope the next dance is toward peace.



(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)



(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)