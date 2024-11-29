Bangladesh freezes the accounts of 17 ISKCON affiliates, including Chinmoy Krishna Das, amid sedition charges after an incident involving a saffron flag during a rally.

Bangladesh’s financial authorities have directed banks and financial institutions to freeze the accounts of 17 individuals associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), including its former member Chinmoy Krishna Das, for a period of 30 days. The directive was issued by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Thursday, temporarily halting all transactions linked to these accounts during this period, as reported by Prothom Alo.

In addition to freezing the accounts, the BFIU has asked banks to provide comprehensive account-related information, including updated transaction records for businesses owned by these individuals. Banks have been instructed to submit this information within three working days.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, who previously served as ISKCON’s spokesperson in Bangladesh, was arrested at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday. His arrest is connected to a sedition case filed against him and others following an incident during an October 25 rally in Chattogram, where a saffron flag was allegedly raised above the Bangladeshi national flag, sparking controversy.

Das was denied bail during a court hearing in Chattogram on Tuesday and has since been sent to jail. His detention has led to widespread protests and demands for his immediate release. Various groups and individuals have criticized the charges, describing them as an attack on religious freedom and minority rights.

The sedition case, filed on October 30 in Chattogram, names Das and 18 others. The allegations include undermining national symbols and inciting unrest. The incident has sparked debates about the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh and raised concerns about the broader implications for civil rights in the country.

The developments have drawn significant attention both domestically and internationally, highlighting tensions surrounding the rights and freedoms of religious communities in Bangladesh.

