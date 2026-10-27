‘Security of Jewish state at stake’: Netanyahu urges voters to turn out, claims left ‘stealing election’

Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Likud supporters to vote in large numbers, warning that Israel’s security is at stake. Check out his video message.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday made an 'emergency call to the Likud voters', urging them to turn out in large numbers as he claimed that the left was attempting to steal the election. In a video message shared on his official social media handles, Netanyahu warned that the security of the country was at stake and asked his supporters not to stay home on polling day.

''My brothers and sisters, vote Likud. This is a state of emergency because they are trying to steal the election from us. This morning the police announced a serious and grave matter: three senior activists of Ra'am were caught with envelopes of cash in the south. This is criminal. They will get to everyone. Consider yourselves warned! Voter turnout in the Arab sector in the south is higher than in the Jewish sector,'' Netanyahu said in the video.

Urging people to go our and vote in huge numbers, he added, ''You must go out and vote. And as Ahmed Tibi and Sa'ada and Mansour Abbas say in their own words, their voters are flocking to the polls. Our voters are also flocking to the polls. You too must flock to the polls and make sure everyone comes - the grandfather, the grandmother, the uncle, the aunt, the neighbor, and the neighbor's wife - no one stays at home. No sea, no barbecue. Go out to vote, Machal with all your might. Because what is at stake, what is on the scale here, is the security of our Jewish state - a strong right-wing government led by Likud with all our partners, or a left-wing government with Arab parties that will bring an end to the State of Israel as we know it. Go out and vote. Don't stay at home. Vote Machal with all your might.''

See the video:

Earlier today, Netanyahu and his wife Sara were seen casting their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu's rival Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, also urged people to go out and vote earlier in the day, saying, ''I know the lines are long, I ask you to show patience. The change is on its way. No one will be allowed to endanger the change.'