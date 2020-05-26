Security laws will not affect Hong Kong's rights and freedoms: Carrie Lam

Lam also added that those concerned need to wait for the details of the proposed legislation.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has claimed that proposed national security laws would not flatten the city's rights and freedoms, amid widespread concerns.

A raft of local and Beijing officials also tried to give fresh reassurance that the law will not diminish the rights of the city's residents.

"We are a very free society, so for the time being, people have the freedom to say whatever they want to say," Lam told reporters. "Hong Kong's vibrancy and core values in terms of the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, the various rights and freedoms enjoyed by people will continue to be there," Carrie Lam was quoted as saying by news outlet CGTN.

Lam's comments came on Tuesday (May 26), after Beijing announced plans for national security legislation for Hong Kong that aim to tackle secession, subversion and terrorist activities which could also see Chinese intelligence agencies layout bases across the city.

"Those concerned need to wait for the details of the proposed legislation," she said.