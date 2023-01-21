Second man on Moon Buzz Aldrin marries 63-year-old girlfriend on his 93rd birthday, pics surface

On his 93rd birthday, NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who travelled to the moon with Neil Armstrong, announced his wedding to Dr. Anca Faur. Aldrin, the second person to set foot on the moon, wed Dr. Anca Faur in a "private ceremony" in Los Angeles.

Aldrin tweeted pictures from his wedding and stated that the couple was "as excited as eloping teenagers." In his tweet, Aldrin wrote, "On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers".

Aldrin, a nonagenarian astronaut, was seen wearing an Air Force-themed suit in the pictures he posted on Twitter. In the post, Dr. Anca Faur can be seen wearing a stunning sparkly gown.

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

Who is Buzz Aldrin?

Buzz Aldrin participated in the historic Apollo 11 lunar mission of the US in 1969. Aldrin, Michael Collins, and Commander Neil Armstrong were present in the lunar module. Aldrin is the only one of the three astronauts who is still alive.

In July 1971, Aldrin retired from NASA and went on to become the head of the Aerospace Research Pilot School. In 1972, he left the Air Force. Aldrin founded the Human SpaceFlight Institute and penned nine books. Working as Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC's executive vice president, Dr. Faur has a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

READ | Delhi weather update: NCR to get rainfall from January 24, check latest IMD forecast