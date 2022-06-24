Second earthquake hits devastated eastern Afghanistan, at least 5 killed

People stand on the rubble of a house damaged in an earthquake in Paktika province, Afghanistan, on June 23, 2022 | Photo: IANS

A smaller earthquake struck an area of eastern Afghanistan after it was ravaged by a devastating earthquake earlier this week. State media say at least five people were killed.

The fresh earthquake shook Paktika's Gayan District on Friday morning, as per the state-run Bakhtar News Agency. Over 11 people suffered injuries, according to initial reports.

The region of the war-torn nation is already reeling from the magnitude 6 earthquake of Wednesday that killed 1,150 people and injured many more, latest figures carried in state media state.

(With inputs from PTI)