Second earthquake hits devastated eastern Afghanistan, at least 5 killed

A smaller earthquake struck an area of eastern Afghanistan after it was ravaged by a devastating earthquake earlier this week. State media say at least five people were killed.
The fresh earthquake shook Paktika's Gayan District on Friday morning, as per the state-run Bakhtar News Agency. Over 11 people suffered injuries, according to initial reports.
The region of the war-torn nation is already reeling from the magnitude 6 earthquake of Wednesday that killed 1,150 people and injured many more, latest figures carried in state media state.
(With inputs from PTI)