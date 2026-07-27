Seattle Mass Shooting: 2 dead, toddler among several injured at Seattle food festival, video surfaces

The gunfire took place as Seattle Center held its yearly Bite of Seattle festival with hundreds of vendors and live performances.

A shooting at a food festival in Seattle, US, left at least 2 people dead and 5 injured, including a toddler, just a block away from the Space Needle, according to police. Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone has been taken into custody in connection with the mass shooting at Seattle Center.

In a post on X, the Seattle Police Department said, “Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple victims. Shots fired at Seattle Center. More details to follow. Please avoid the area.”

What exactly happend?

The shooting occurred around 6 pm ET at Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle festival. According to a Seattle Times report, the injured were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The gunfire took place as Seattle Center held its yearly Bite of Seattle festival with hundreds of vendors and live performances.

Video surfaces online

Video of the incident has surfaced on social media, capturing the moment gunshots rang out in the crowded venue and the panic that followed.

Eyewitnesses told CNN affiliate KOMO they heard “seven to eight shots” inside, and described people scattering “everywhere.”

BREAKING: New video shows the moment when people fleeing the Seattle Center in Washington state.



Reports of multiple gunshot victims in the area.



Livestream: Hawaiian Honey Cones. pic.twitter.com/8evoOeIQYK — Lucas Sanders (@LucasSa56947288) July 27, 2026

One attendee told the Seattle Times the festival was so crowded that moving between food stalls was difficult even before the shooting.

Estan Wakonabo, 25, said when the shots were heard, people began to trample each other. "It was just pure chaos," he said.

Meanwhile, Seattle Center festivals have experienced shootings and other violence in the past.

In July 1998, a riot of roughly 1,000 people at the Bite of Seattle left two police officers injured and led to three arrests.

Then in 2006, a 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot near Seattle Center as the Bite of Seattle was ending for the day and was taken to Harborview.

About Seattle food feastival

Held at Seattle Center for decades, the Bite of Seattle is one of the venue’s busiest yearly events. The festival began in 1982 and brings in 350,000 visitors for “three days of food, drink, and community celebration,” according to its website.

Seattle Center reported 282,000 attendees last year. The festival features hundreds of food and retail stalls plus live music.