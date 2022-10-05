Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Search for Indian-origin family kidnapped in California continues after officials locate missing uncle's truck on fire

According to a news outlet, California fire officials discovered Amandeep Singh's truck ablaze in a rural area outside Merced on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 08:09 AM IST

Search for Indian-origin family kidnapped in California continues after officials locate missing uncle's truck on fire
File Photo

An 8-month-old girl and her parents were among four people abducted from Merced County in California on Monday (local time), authorities had said on Monday.

The search, as of Wednesday, for the Indian-origin family, is still ongoing after one missing victim's truck was found on fire in a rural area outside the Merced Country.

Earlier in a statement, Merced County Sheriff's Office said that 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri along with 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were taken, reported Fox News.

READ | US: 8-month-old baby, her family among 4 Indian-origin people kidnapped in California's Merced County

According to the news outlet, California fire officials discovered Amandeep Singh's truck ablaze in a rural area outside Merced on Monday. 

Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke informed that there is evidence leading investigators to believe that the suspected kidnapper attempted to destroy evidence. 

Fox News reported that authorities released a photo of a potential suspect wearing a grey sweatshirt with black sleeves and a black hood, a blue surgical mask, dark-coloured pants, and dark-coloured shoes and socks.

READ | US President Joe Biden plans to celebrate Diwali at White House this year

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangerous. The site of the alleged abduction is a roadway lined with retailers and restaurants.

"We're asking the public not to approach the suspect or victim," the sheriff's office said in its statement on Monday.

Authorities asked that people not approach the suspect or victims and call 911 if they are seen.

Meanwhile, in the year 2019, an Indian-origin techie, Tushar Atre was found dead in his girlfriend's car hours after the owner of a digital marketing company in the US was allegedly kidnapped from his posh California home.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns water baby in Maldives, shares photos in swimwear
Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan to join Salman Khan's show as 'villains'?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 572 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.