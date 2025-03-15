She was in the Dominican Republic with five friends and was last seen entering the beach area of the Riu Republica Resort, according to security footage

Investigators are working hard to find Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student from India, who went missing during a spring break trip to the Dominican Republic. She was last seen on March 6 at around 4:00 am at a hotel.

Konanki, a permanent US resident, lived with her family in Chantilly, Virginia. She was in the Dominican Republic with five friends and was last seen entering the beach area of the Riu Republica Resort, according to security footage.

Authorities from multiple agencies, including the FBI and Dominican Republic National Police, are involved in the search. Interpol has also issued a yellow notice, which is used for missing persons cases.

Joshua Steven Riibe, a 22-year-old American who was with Konanki at the beach, told prosecutors they were hit by a strong wave and pulled out to sea. He said she became tired while swimming and, after struggling himself, he last saw her walking in knee-deep water. He lost sight of her after vomiting up seawater and later fell asleep on a beach chair.

When Konanki did not return, her friends searched for her and informed hotel staff around 4 pm. As the investigation nears its second week, her family remains deeply concerned. Her father has urged authorities to explore all possibilities, including kidnapping or human trafficking. He also questioned whether she could have survived in the water for so long.

Authorities continue their search efforts, but as time passes, concerns for her safety grow. The case remains open, and officials are urging anyone with information to come forward.