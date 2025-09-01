Add DNA as a Preferred Source
SCO Summit: PM Modi, Vladimir Putin ride together in his presidential car Aurus Senat, know all about it

The two leaders traveled together in the Aurus Senat, a heavily-armoured limousine, as they left the summit venue for their bilateral meeting. Reports also suggest that Putin waited about 10 minutes for PM Modi to join him, after which they spoke for nearly an hour in the car. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 04:41 PM IST

SCO Summit: PM Modi, Vladimir Putin ride together in his presidential car Aurus Senat, know all about it
PM Modi and Vladimir Putin traveling together in his presidential car.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin on Monday rode together in the Russian leader's official presidential car after concluding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China. The two traveled together in the Aurus Senat, a heavily-armoured limousine, as they left the summit venue for their bilateral meeting. Reports also suggest that Putin waited about 10 minutes for PM Modi to join him, after which they spoke for nearly an hour in the car. Let us tell you about the Aurus Senat in more detail.

Which company makes Aurus and when was it launched?

The Aurus Senat, also known as a "fortress-on-wheels," is a luxury limousine developed by the Russian carmaker Aurus Motors. Its design is inspired by the Soviet-era ZIS-110 limousine. Aurus Motors is a joint venture between the Russian state research institute NAMI, Sollers JSC, and the United Arab Emirates-based Tawazun Holding. The development for the Senat began in 2013. It was publicly displayed for the first time during Putin's 2018 inauguration and has since replaced the Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman as his presidential car.

What are the key features of the Aurus Senat?

The Aurus Senat is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces approximately 598 horsepower and 880 Nm of torque. The car has a nine-speed automatic transmission system. It goes from zero to 100 kmph in about 9 seconds and has a top speed of 160 kmph. The car comes packed with high-end safety features, including active cruise control, lane departure warning, electronic traction control, and advanced braking systems. Its luxurious interiors include topnotch leather, wood trim, and state-of-the-art infotainment systems. The car has been designed to bear extreme weather. It measures 5,630 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,700 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,300 mm.

What is the significance of the SCO Summit?

For the SCO Summit, PM Modi was provided with the Hongqi L5 limousine, the luxury sedan which is used by Chinese President Xi Jinping during official visits. The Hongqi is produced by China's state-owned FAW Group. PM Modi and Putin visited China for the regional SCO Summit hosted by Jinping, who invited nearly two dozen foreign leaders. The trip was PM Modi's first to China in more than seven years and marked a significant improvement in bilateral ties following years of tensions.

