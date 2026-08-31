FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Uttarakhand Congress to file police complaints across state over 'purification' ritual row

Uttarakhand Congress to file police complaints over 'purification' row

'Thank you Uzbekistan': PM Modi departs Tashkent to attend 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek

PM Modi departs Tashkent to attend 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek

PCB issues strict directive to Pakistan players over Imran Khan questions during England series

PCB issues strict directive to Pakistan players over Imran Khan questions

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

SCO Summit 2026 Begins In Bishkek: Modi, Xi, Putin to focus on security, trade and connectivity

Counter-terrorism and regional security are among the key issues on the summit agenda, with India likely to reiterate its strong position against terrorism, including the need to counter state-sponsored terrorism and strengthen regional stability.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 07:57 AM IST

SCO Summit 2026 Begins In Bishkek: Modi, Xi, Putin to focus on security, trade and connectivity
SCO Summit 2026 Begins In Bishkek: Modi, Xi, Putin to focus on security, trade and connectivity (Source: Representative image/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other world leaders will participate in the opening of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, on Monday. The two-day summit, being held on August 31 and September 1, brings together ten Member States, fifteen Partner countries and two observer countries to advance dialogue and cooperation on regional and global issues. 

SCO Summit begins today: Key agenda

Marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of the SCO, the event brings together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping. 

Counter-terrorism and regional security are among the key issues on the summit agenda, with India likely to reiterate its strong position against terrorism, including the need to counter state-sponsored terrorism and strengthen regional stability. Economic cooperation is another major focus, with SCO members discussing ways to expand trade using local currencies, improve cross-border payment systems and reduce dependence on Western financial networks. 

Connectivity is also expected to feature prominently, particularly as Central Asian countries seek to develop new transport and supply-chain routes that could connect landlocked economies with major markets and strengthen trade links with countries such as India and China.

Leaders are also expected to discuss energy security, clean-energy transition projects and cooperation in digital technologies, potentially paving the way for greater collaboration on energy infrastructure, digital development and emerging technologies.

The meeting comes as several countries seek to develop alternative trade and financial mechanisms amid shifts in the global economic order. The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Bishkek Declaration, outlining the SCO’s priorities and strategic direction for the next 25 years.

Following the SCO Summit in Bishkek, PM Modi's participation is expected to further strengthen India's engagement with the SCO and its Central Asian partners as the organisation marks 25 years of its existence.

About SCO 

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was formed in 2001, evolving from the Shanghai Five established in 1996. It has 10 member states: China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus. It now has 15 "dialogue partners", including Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. It also has two observer countries: Afghanistan and Mongolia. It focuses on regional security, economic cooperation and diplomatic stability across Eurasia.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SCO Summit 2026 Begins In Bishkek: Modi, Xi, Putin to focus on security, trade and connectivity
SCO Summit 2026 : Modi, Xi, Putin to focus on security, trade and connectivity
Gold, silver prices today, August 31, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, August 31, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Trump’s fresh warning to Canada: ‘Move your companies to the US’
Trump’s fresh warning to Canada: ‘Move your companies to the US’
Iran strikes US bases in Jordan after Trump’s first attack on Iran in weeks
Iran strikes US bases in Jordan after Trump’s first attack on Iran in weeks
‘If Hindus awaken, the world awakens’: Mohan Bhagwat’s big message to Indian diaspora in Toronto
‘If Hindus awaken, the world awakens’: Mohan Bhagwat’s message in Toronto
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement