SCO Summit 2026 Begins In Bishkek: Modi, Xi, Putin to focus on security, trade and connectivity

Counter-terrorism and regional security are among the key issues on the summit agenda, with India likely to reiterate its strong position against terrorism, including the need to counter state-sponsored terrorism and strengthen regional stability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other world leaders will participate in the opening of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, on Monday. The two-day summit, being held on August 31 and September 1, brings together ten Member States, fifteen Partner countries and two observer countries to advance dialogue and cooperation on regional and global issues.

SCO Summit begins today: Key agenda

Marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of the SCO, the event brings together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping.

Counter-terrorism and regional security are among the key issues on the summit agenda, with India likely to reiterate its strong position against terrorism, including the need to counter state-sponsored terrorism and strengthen regional stability. Economic cooperation is another major focus, with SCO members discussing ways to expand trade using local currencies, improve cross-border payment systems and reduce dependence on Western financial networks.

Connectivity is also expected to feature prominently, particularly as Central Asian countries seek to develop new transport and supply-chain routes that could connect landlocked economies with major markets and strengthen trade links with countries such as India and China.

Leaders are also expected to discuss energy security, clean-energy transition projects and cooperation in digital technologies, potentially paving the way for greater collaboration on energy infrastructure, digital development and emerging technologies.

The meeting comes as several countries seek to develop alternative trade and financial mechanisms amid shifts in the global economic order. The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Bishkek Declaration, outlining the SCO’s priorities and strategic direction for the next 25 years.

Following the SCO Summit in Bishkek, PM Modi's participation is expected to further strengthen India's engagement with the SCO and its Central Asian partners as the organisation marks 25 years of its existence.

About SCO

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was formed in 2001, evolving from the Shanghai Five established in 1996. It has 10 member states: China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus. It now has 15 "dialogue partners", including Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. It also has two observer countries: Afghanistan and Mongolia. It focuses on regional security, economic cooperation and diplomatic stability across Eurasia.