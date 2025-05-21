A tsunami like this would wipe out big swaths of coastal cities like Seattle and Portland, and threaten lives of millions of people.

Researchers are sounding alarm about a potential "mega tsunami" that could strike parts of the United States should a major earthquake happen on a particular fault line within the next 50 years. In a new report from geoscientists at Virginia Tech, there is a 15% likelihood that a colossal magnitude 8.0 earthquake would hit the Cascadia subduction zone. The fault system runs from Northern Vancouver Island in Canada to Cape Mendocino in Northern California.

If this earthquake happens, it might trigger waves reaching 1,000 feet—far taller than normal tsunamis, which max out at a few feet high. A tsunami like this would wipe out big swaths of coastal cities like Seattle and Portland, and threaten millions of people.

The earthquake also has the possibility of making parts of the coast sink by 6.5 feet. This could lead to flooding and potentially leave certain areas permanently underwater.

Cascadia subduction zone is not only active now but has not had a major earthquake since 1700. When it does break, the destruction would be catastrophic and occur with virtually no notice. A mega tsunami, unlike gradual disasters such as global warming, would hit within minutes and leave individuals with little or no time to evacuate.

The research also cautioned that the most devastating impacts would be experienced in southern Washington, northern Oregon, and northern California. Alaska and Hawaii, although further from the fault line, were also potential risks because of their own seismic and volcanic activity.

Researchers expect this study to assist populations in being better prepared for such a calamity. However, with millions of lives on the line, experts insist on being prepared rather than surprised.