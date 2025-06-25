Scientists have made another worrying discovery. hey have found at least 22 bat viruses in China, out of which 20 viruses are 'new and previously unknown'. What are these? Do they pose serious threat? Let's know about the discovery in detail.

Is the new pandemic around near, after the deadly COVID-19, which till date poses great threat to humanity? COVID-19 was spread due to coronavirus, which was a bat virus reportedly originated in China's Wuhan province. Now, Scientists have made another worrying discovery. They have found at least 22 bat viruses in China, out of which 20 viruses are 'new and previously unknown', while two virus were related to 'brain-inflaming' viruses. What are these? Do they pose serious threat? Let's know about the discovery in detail.

About bat viruses

While scientists have found 20 new viruses, there are two previously known viruses, named Yunnan bat henipavirus 1 and 2. All these viruses are discovered in Bats from China's Yunnan province. These two previously known viruses are genetically related to deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, which causes fatal brain infections (inflammation) and respiratory illness. As Nipah and Hendra viruses have mortality rate upto 75%, these two viruses could pose a serious threat to humans and animals in future.

About the discovery

According to the study published in the journal PLOS Pathogens, the research team from China and University of Sydney, analyzed kidney tissues from 142 bats collected between 2017 to 2021. They discovered 22 viruses in Kidney tissues, using genetic sequencing in 'fruit bats' living near orchards. These orchards are very close to local villages.

Experts warn that the viruses are found in 'Kidney tissues' that could possibly mean that their 'urine' may have contaminated the fruits and water resources. This may lead to transmission of viruses from bats to humans or livestocks. “Since the virus was found in the kidneys, it raises serious concerns about spread through urine,” said molecular virologist Professor Vinod Balasubramaniam.

The study also found two new bacterial species and a single-celled parasite called Klossiella yunnanensis. These all were previously unknown to science. The study uncovered that there is a wide range of variety of bat viruses still unkown to humanity and science.

Are they seriously dangerous?

While the risk is high, it is not yet confirmed that these viruses can be dangerous for Humanity. However, the concern is that coronavirus, a bat virus, became a global pandemic, causing massive disruptions worldwide. On one side, studies on the new viruses is still ongoing, but on the other side there is a need for "urgent attention" to it.