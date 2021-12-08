Headlines

Scientists fear Omicron variant may be more infectious than Delta, here’s why

Designated by the WHO as a variant of concern, Omicron is said to have increased transmissibility compared to earlier variants.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2021, 07:19 AM IST

The latest variant of the novel coronavirus Omicron has put the world on alarm, having been detected in more than 30 countries. Designated by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern, Omicron is said to have increased transmissibility compared to earlier variants. This includes the delta strain that caused several dreaded outbreaks the world over.

The variant has unprecedented number of mutations, which includes over 30 mutations in its spike protein, the part of the virus that attaches itself to cells inside human body. Its mutations show unusual patterns, which scientists believe are responsible for the speed at which it is spreading across the globe.

While reports do claim that it appears to be causing only mild infections till now, experts around the world have warned that more data is needed.

The new variant took over the globally-dominant Delta variant in South Arica in a small duration of time.

Another alarming information about the Omicron variant is that scientists have cautioned that the strain may be causing re-infections and also breakthrough infections in vaccinated people. Several medical bodies around the world have warned that the Omicron variant could spread around the world like wildfire.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has warned that the Omicron variant may result in a massive third wave in India if adequate precautions are not taken.

While there is more data needed, there is preliminary data from research in South Africa on Omicron. Last week, a WHO scientist said that 450 different researchers are currently studying the new variant to understand if it is contagiousness, ability to bypass vaccines and immunity.

Faster than Delta variant

South African data has led scientists to conclude that it is spreading at a much faster rate. In case of a quarantine hotel in Hong Kong, Omicron is believed to have spread between two people in different rooms across the hall, pointing to airborne transmission as the most probable cause.

As per Juliet Pulliam, director of the South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA), “This wave seems much faster than the Delta wave. And we thought the Delta wave was really fast. It’s unbelievable.”

The scientist and her co-researchers have concluded from a study that the Omicron variant has more chances of re-infecting individuals compared to earlier variants, including Delta. Their study suggests that the variant is linked to “substantial ability to evade immunity from prior infection”, based on “population-level evidence”.

Scientists believe that the large number of mutations shown by the Omicron variant may mean that already infected or even persons fully vaccinated may end up being less immune to catching COVID-19 from the strain.

The high mutations to the spike protein may make it tougher for the immune system to eject a virus that can bind harder to a cell.

