WORLD
More than a million people are infected every year with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), despite decades of work towards the virus' treatment. Read on to know more.
More than a million people are infected every year with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), despite decades of work towards the virus' treatment. However, in a major breakthrough, the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug, lenacapavir, a long-acting medicine offering almost complete protection against HIV, which causes the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). So far, most HIV treatments have required daily pill intake, a routine many struggle to follow.
What did the company say?
"This is a historic day in the decades-long fight against HIV. Yeztugo is one of the most important scientific breakthroughs of our time and offers a very real opportunity to help end the HIV epidemic," said Daniel O'Day, the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Gilead Sciences, the company which developed the drug. "This is a medicine that only needs to be given twice a year and has shown remarkable outcomes in clinical studies, which means it could transform HIV prevention. Gilead scientists have made it their life's work to end HIV, and now, with the FDA approval of Yeztugo and in collaboration with our many partners, we can help to make that goal a reality."
What was reported in clinical trials?
Lenacapavir, marketed under the brand name Yeztugo, has been shown in clinical trials to reduce the risk of HIV transmission by over 99.9 percent in adults and adolescents. The company conducted two large clinical trials for the drug. The first, involving more than 2,000 women in sub-Saharan Africa, resulted in a 100 percent dip in infections. In the second trial, involving over 2,000 men and gender-diverse people, only two infections were reported, marking a 99.9 percent prevention rate.
Side effects reported by participants included injection site reactions, headache, and nausea.
How much will it cost?
Results from both the said trials were published in The New England Journal of Medicine, with the Science journal naming lenacapavir its 2024 "Breakthrough of the Year."
However, the drug is expected to come at a hefty price tag. Even though Gilead hasn't released a price for Yeztugo as yet, analysts say a US launch could be as high as USD 25,000 a year or more than Rs 21 lakh, as per today's currency exchange rate. Activists around the world are appealing to Gilead to drastically cut the price to help end the HIV pandemic.
Scientists develop new drug for virus affecting lakhs each year, offers 99.9% protection with two injections, it is priced at Rs...
Azim Premji's Wipro makes BIG move, leases 3.87 lakh sq ft space in THIS city at monthly rent of Rs...
Air India plane crash: What is black box? How does it help investigate cause of aircraft accidents?
Maine Pyar Kiya star, Reema Lagoo's ex-husband dies, his name was...
DNA TV Show: Cyber attack in modern warfare in Iran-Israel war
Viral video: Salman Khan claims he was doing Sitaare Zameen Par, reveals Aamir Khan narrated idea to him: 'Uss waqt...'
Former US diplomat issues BIG warning to President Donald Trump against Pakistan, says, 'Asim Munir can't be...'
Little girl's sizzling dance to Guru Randhawa's 'Qatal' leaves internet in awe, netizens say, 'can't handle...', WATCH viral video
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran skips TCS key meeting amid Air India crisis due to...
India vs England, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Anderson-Tendulkar trophy opener live on TV, online?
Apple gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone in..., check expected price, design and more
Meet Pakistan's richest man, once worked as dishwasher, today employs nearly 30,000 people, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is Rs...
Gautam Adani gets key approval to acquire Anil Ambani's former company, to spend Rs 4000 crore on...; its business is...
IND vs ENG: Joe Root inches closer to surpass Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to set THIS new record
Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Qatal, internet calls her 'expression queen'
Why flight attendants sit on their hands during takeoff, landing; know here
Gorakhpur-Patliputra Vande Bharat Express to be launched on...; check stations, timings, other details
Who was Atefeh, 16-year-old girl who 'cursed' Iran? Her horror story shocked the world... won't let you sleep
Viral video: Karisma Kapoor looks devastated, her son breaks down at Sunjay Kapur's funeral, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor also attend final rites
Meet Sridevi's 'third daughter', as beautiful as Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, is now one of highest-paid stars from..., her name is..
Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe rushed to hospital after...
Bad news for BCCI, asked to pay Rs 5380000000 by HC, loses case to...
Iran-Israel War: BIG statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping, says this about Israeli attacks on Tehran
Neena Gupta says even older women want love and intimacy: 'Ichha to honi chahiye...'
Who is Kirti Patel? Gujarat influencer arrested for honey-trapping builder, attempting Rs 2 crore extortion
Will rain play spoilsport in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy opener? Check Leeds weather forecast for IND vs ENG 1st Test on Friday
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gives BIG message to Iranians amid conflict with Israel, says 'if enemy senses...'
Don’t ignore these five common diabetes symptoms in hands, legs
Neeraj Chopra at Paris Diamond League 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch star Indian javelin thrower in action
Meet woman who once rejected Ratan Tata's offer, now runs Rs 7000 crore company, her business is...
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India CEO makes BIG statement, says, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was last overhauled in...
Viral video: Salman Khan reacts to Sunil Grover's mimicry on him, Kapil Sharma asks superstar 'aapne kabhi itna attitude...', netizens react
Iran-Israel War: BIG warning by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu as he calls Iran's Khamenei..., says 'It's either us or...'
Is Israel's blueprint to kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ready? Defence Minister says, 'dictator cannot continue to exist as...'
Warning of natural disaster? Rare doomsday fish spotted off the coast in THIS state of India amid 'new Baba Vanga's' chilling prediction
'Don’t you have...'; Delhi metro tide turns tense after man rests on girlfriend’s shoulder, here’s why
'Its like aa bail mujhko maar...': 35 years ago, this superstar refused to work with Madhuri Dixit in..., film became superhit, earned 10 times its budget, name is..
IND vs ENG: Anderson-Tendulkar trophy revealed ahead of five-match Test series; India, England legends pose with silverware
Iran Israel War: Ancestors of Iran's 1st Supreme Leader lived in THIS Indian village, it is located in...
Govt brings new rule, asks all departments to maintain central govt employees...; check details
Iran-Israel War: Iran FINALLY launches its 'Brahmastra missile' at Israel; capable of penetrating Iron Dome, can strike deep into enemy territory, name is...
IND vs ENG, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for India vs England match at Headingley
Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur had love marriage? When Randhir Kapoor revealed: 'It was.., with help of..'
Sachin Tendulkar finally BREAKS silence on Pataudi Trophy row: 'It played a huge role in...'
IND vs ENG: Injury scare for India ahead of 1st Test against England, star batter hit on body during practice
Will Iran revolt against Ayatollah Khamenei, Islamic rule? Will Israel, US succeed in overthrowing him?
Sent money to wrong UPI ID on GPay, PhonePe or Paytm? Here's step-by-step guide on how to retrieve your money
AI video shows Bollywood couples if they were Delhi food vloggers, netizens say, 'Riteish, Genelia look cutest', WATCH
Viral video shows lioness trying to pounce on toddler through glass; what happens next will shock you
Meet Divya Deshmukh, India's chess star, who defeated World No.1, she is from...
Meet woman, CEO of Tira, who works closely with Isha Ambani, got married at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her name is..
Mushroom on Mars? NASA image triggers fresh life debate over life on 'Red Planet'
Why Thrillophilia Is India’s #1 Tour Package Company
Clash of Titans: Will Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem meet at the Paris Diamond League 2025?
Meet Ajay Devgn's flop heroine who quit Bollywood after debut, moved to US, became Donald Trump’s…, her name is..
Bad news for employees of THIS tech giant, plans to cut thousands of jobs, not Google, Amazon, Ratan Tata's TCS
Hema Malini Felicitates Women at SBR 2025 Hosted by Tarot Coach Harpreet Kaur & Abhishek K Madan
Meet man who worked at India's largest private bank worth Rs 1481000 crore, now resigned after...
Meet actor who gave blockbusters, but his career ended after his maid accused him of rape; he is now...
Meet woman, who became youngest female IPS at age of 21, cracked UPSC exam twice, secured AIR..., she is from...
Meet woman, who quit her career as a dentist to prepare for UPSC exam, became IPS officer on first attempt, married to an IAS, she is...
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant eyes MS Dhoni's massive record, needs 289 runs vs England to become first player to achieve THIS feat
Video: Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket explodes into giant fireball moments before launch during testing, watch
This is how Shah Rukh Khan ended up in Ed Sheeran’s 'Sapphire' music video: 'He invited me over...'
Welcome To The Jungle director Ahmed Khan says Pahalgam terror attack is reason behind delay in Akshay Kumar's film: 'We’ve already...'
Amid Strong Investor Demand, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Sells Out Presale Stage 1 in only 3 Days
Kim Jong Un's North Korea issues big statement, calls Israel 'cancer-like entity for peace' amid war with Iran due to..., warns of...
This superstar's mother was a drug dealer, father was spy who arrested her, then got married under shocking circumstances; actor's name is...
Meet lesser-known brother-in-law of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, has worked with BCCI…., Virat Kohli was once his…
Why did Donald Trump say: I Love Pakistan? What did he discuss with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Muneer?
Day after taking credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire, US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement, says PM Modi, Asim Munir are.....
Meet Monank Patel, India-born USA cricket captain, who recently broke record for the highest..., his link with Mukesh Ambani is...
Abhishek Bachchan says 'I want to be lost', pens cryptic note: 'Jo kuch bhi tha...'
Can Pakistan unite Muslim countries in Israel-Iran War? Will India reach out to Tehran to checkmate Islamabad?
How much money is Israel spending every night to stop Iranian missiles? Bankrupt Pakistan will be shocked to know the price, it is Rs...
Among 57 Muslim countries in the world, how many have nuclear weapons? The answer will leave you surprised
Big move by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance Jio enters gaming industry, partners with...
Pakistan, China in fear as India commissions 1st indigenous anti-submarine shallow water craft, has capability to..., is named after...
Meet actress, former beauty queen who competed with Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, worked with Akshay Kumar, then quit acting to become monk, is now named..
Days after Ahmedabad AI 171 crash, Hyderabad-Tirupati SpiceJet flight returns due to...
China unveils its 6th Gen J-36, but what does 'Generation' mean in fighter jets? India currently operates...
Meet man, IIT graduate who went to US, quit high-paying job to become a monk at 30 due to..., his name is..
Karisma Kapoor leaves for ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's funeral with kids Samaira, Kiaan: Watch
Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani, set to give tough competition to Coca-Cola, Pepsi, will invest Rs 8000 crore in...
BIG setback for employees of this company, begins mandatory 10-hour workdays, not Narayana Murthy’s Infosys, Ratan Tata’s TCS, Google, Meta, it is...
Meghalaya Honeymoon Horror: Who is Sanjay Verma? Man whom Sonam Raghuvanshi called 100 times before marriage to Raja Raghuvanshi, his link with Raj Kushwaha is...
Meet Indian-origin girl who mastered coding at 11, built Rs 100 crore business at 16, name of her company is..., she is...
Meet woman, who scored 98% in class 12th, later topped NEET UG exam with 720 out of 720 marks, she is from...
FIR against Kesari Chapter 2: Mamata Banerjee's TMC takes legal action against makers of Akshay Kumar's film for...
Meet Sridevi's 'son' who was madly in love with her, wanted to marry her but never confessed his feelings due to..., his name is..
Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was considering this superstar's marriage proposal, rejected it after he turned up in..., his name is..
Israel-Iran War: How powerful is Fattah-1, Iran's homegrown hypersonic missile fired at Israel?
Karisma Kapoor, Nandita Mahtani or Priya Sachdev? This woman is the richest among Sunjay Kapur's three wives
Mukesh Ambani partners up with US President Donald Trump for..., pays over Rs 86 crore to Trump’s Organisation to..
Big tension for Pakistan, China as India makes big move in defence sector, can strike enemy at a range of 1500 km with this hypersonic missile, its top speed is..., name is...
Meet actor who had only Rs 18, survived on biscuits, was rejected for his eyebrow shape, now gives Rs 800 crore films; his name is...
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: 'I have a plan for everything...', US President Donald Trump on escalating Israel-Iran conflict
Meet man, 'King of Perfume', who arrived in helicopter to take delivery of Rs 6 crore Bentley, his car collection includes..., business is...
Air India's BIG announcement: Days after Ahmedabad plane crash, Airline to cut wide body international flights by 15% from...
Days after Ahmedabad AI-171 crash, Tata Group chairman Chandrasekaran issues BIG statement, says ‘I deeply regret...'