Scientists develop new Covid diagnosis test, AI to predict presence of virus

Scientists in Scotland have found a new method to detect the Covid-19 virus in a person using X-rays. The scientists from University of West Scotland (UWS), who developed the test claim that this method is 98% effective and gives quicker results than RT-PCR test.

The diagnosis test uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict the presence of the Covid-19 virus inside a person. "There has long been a need for a quick and reliable tool that can detect Covid-19, and this has become even more true with the upswing of the Omicron variant," said Professor Naeem Ramzan, who led the three-person team at the UWS.

How the test works?

The new technique utilises X-ray technology to compare scans to a database of around 3,000 images.

These images belong to patients with Covid-19 and healthy individuals and those with viral pneumonia.

An AI process, known as the deep convolutional neural network, then uses an algorithm to analyse visual imagery and make a diagnosis.

Scientists say during an extensive testing phase, the technique proved to be more than 98% accurate.

Why new testing technique is important?

Many countries are unable to carry out large numbers of Covid tests because of limited diagnosis tools.

This new method to detect Covid-19 utilises easily accessible technology to quickly detect the virus.

It could prove to be crucial and potentially life-saving, when diagnosing severe cases of the virus.

During the early stages of infection Covid symptoms are not visible in X-rays so cannot fully replace PCR tests.