Scientists develop new Covid diagnosis test, AI to predict presence of virus

The diagnosis test uses artificial intelligence known as the deep convolutional neural network to predict the presence of Covid virus inside a person.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

Scientists in Scotland have found a new method to detect the Covid-19 virus in a person using X-rays. The scientists from University of West Scotland (UWS), who developed the test claim that this method is 98% effective and gives quicker results than RT-PCR test.

The diagnosis test uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict the presence of the Covid-19 virus inside a person. "There has long been a need for a quick and reliable tool that can detect Covid-19, and this has become even more true with the upswing of the Omicron variant," said Professor Naeem Ramzan, who led the three-person team at the UWS.

How the test works?

The new technique utilises X-ray technology to compare scans to a database of around 3,000 images.

These images belong to patients with Covid-19 and healthy individuals and those with viral pneumonia.

An AI process, known as the deep convolutional neural network, then uses an algorithm to analyse visual imagery and make a diagnosis.

Scientists say during an extensive testing phase, the technique proved to be more than 98% accurate.

Why new testing technique is important?

Many countries are unable to carry out large numbers of Covid tests because of limited diagnosis tools.

This new method to detect Covid-19 utilises easily accessible technology to quickly detect the virus.

It could prove to be crucial and potentially life-saving, when diagnosing severe cases of the virus.

During the early stages of infection Covid symptoms are not visible in X-rays so cannot fully replace PCR tests.

