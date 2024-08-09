Scientist who played key role in Pakistan's nuclear programme: Know all about Sheikh Hasina's husband, he died due to...

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post after weeks of unrest over job quotas. She fled the country, landing at the Hindon Air Base near New Delhi. This marked the end of her 15-year rule, which was brought down by student-led protests.

Who was Sheikh Hasina’s husband?

Sheikh Hasina was married to Wazed Miah. Miah was a physicist and former chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission. Beyond his scientific achievements, Miah also played an important role in the political landscape of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). During his university years, from 1961 to 1962, he served as the vice-president of the Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall unit of the East Pakistan Muslim Chhatra League. He was arrested for his involvement in the 1962 East Pakistan Education movement. However, after university, he stepped away from politics and focused on his career in science and writing.

Miah was an author of several texts on physics and also wrote books on political history. Due to various health issues, including heart disease, kidney failure, and diabetes, he passed away on May 9, 2009.

Sheikh Hasina and Wazed Miah have two children, Sajeeb Wazed and Saima Wazed, who continue to be active in various fields.