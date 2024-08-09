Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Billionaire Ken Griffin buys dinosaur skeleton for..., sets new auction record

Scriptwriter of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay arrested for cheating producer of Rs 2.65 crore in Mumbai

This man won Rs 5 crore on KBC, lost all money, got addicted to alcohol, smoking, sold milk to earn money, he is now…

Scientist who played key role in Pakistan's nuclear programme: Know all about Sheikh Hasina's husband, he died due to...

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba review: Romance without chemistry, mystery without thrill; Taapsee, Vikrant serve a damp squib

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Billionaire Ken Griffin buys dinosaur skeleton for..., sets new auction record

Billionaire Ken Griffin buys dinosaur skeleton for..., sets new auction record

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Who Is Arshad Nadeem? Pakistani Javelin Thrower Who Broke Olympic Record And Won Gold | Paris 2024

Who Is Arshad Nadeem? Pakistani Javelin Thrower Who Broke Olympic Record And Won Gold | Paris 2024

5 most colourful animals found in India

5 most colourful animals found in India

10 Indian films with most remakes

10 Indian films with most remakes

Indian actresses in Rs 1000-crore club

Indian actresses in Rs 1000-crore club

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी �पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What is world record for longest javelin throw? Where do Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics efforts stand?

What is world record for longest javelin throw? Where do Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics efforts stand?

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Who Is Arshad Nadeem? Pakistani Javelin Thrower Who Broke Olympic Record And Won Gold | Paris 2024

Who Is Arshad Nadeem? Pakistani Javelin Thrower Who Broke Olympic Record And Won Gold | Paris 2024

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Meet SRK, Salman's favourite who gave flop debut, became highest-paid actress, quit acting at peak of career due to..

Meet SRK, Salman's favourite who gave flop debut, became highest-paid actress, quit acting at peak of career due to..

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba review: Romance without chemistry, mystery without thrill; Taapsee, Vikrant serve a damp squib

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba review: Romance without chemistry, mystery without thrill; Taapsee, Vikrant serve a damp squib

Watch: Jaya Bachchan again gets into ugly fight with VP Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha', Sonia Gandhi leads Opposition walkout

Watch: Jaya Bachchan again gets into ugly fight with VP Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha', Sonia Gandhi leads Opposition walkout

HomeWorld

World

Scientist who played key role in Pakistan's nuclear programme: Know all about Sheikh Hasina's husband, he died due to...

Sheikh Hasina and Wazed Miah have two children, Sajeeb Wazed and Saima Wazed, who continue to be active in various fields

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 03:02 PM IST

Scientist who played key role in Pakistan's nuclear programme: Know all about Sheikh Hasina's husband, he died due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post after weeks of unrest over job quotas. She fled the country, landing at the Hindon Air Base near New Delhi. This marked the end of her 15-year rule, which was brought down by student-led protests. 

Who was Sheikh Hasina’s husband?

Sheikh Hasina was married to Wazed Miah. Miah was a physicist and former chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission. Beyond his scientific achievements, Miah also played an important role in the political landscape of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). During his university years, from 1961 to 1962, he served as the vice-president of the Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall unit of the East Pakistan Muslim Chhatra League. He was arrested for his involvement in the 1962 East Pakistan Education movement. However, after university, he stepped away from politics and focused on his career in science and writing.

Miah was an author of several texts on physics and also wrote books on political history. Due to various health issues, including heart disease, kidney failure, and diabetes, he passed away on May 9, 2009. 

Sheikh Hasina and Wazed Miah have two children, Sajeeb Wazed and Saima Wazed, who continue to be active in various fields.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Seven superfoods to include in your diet for radiant skin; check out details

Seven superfoods to include in your diet for radiant skin; check out details

Meet Yahya Sinwar, new leader of Hamas and key plotter of...

Meet Yahya Sinwar, new leader of Hamas and key plotter of...

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool, scolded this actor for wearing chaddi baniyan at airport

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool, scolded this actor for wearing chaddi baniyan at airport

Imran Khan reveals Minissha Lamba had 'bruises all over' after filming sexual assault scene: 'I threw up'

Imran Khan reveals Minissha Lamba had 'bruises all over' after filming sexual assault scene: 'I threw up'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

What is world record for longest javelin throw? Where do Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics efforts stand?

What is world record for longest javelin throw? Where do Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics efforts stand?

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement