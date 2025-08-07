Twitter
WORLD

Scientist discovers heaviest bug ever in Australia’s rainforest, It weighs...

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 10:05 PM IST

Scientist discovers heaviest bug ever in Australia’s rainforest, It weighs...

TRENDING NOW

In Australia's remote rainforest, home to deadly snakes, spiders and reptiles, scientists have discovered a new species of stick insect that they believe is the heaviest ever found in the country.

The new species weighs 44 grams (1.55 ounces), about the same as a golf ball, and measures 40 cm (15.75 inches) long.

Angus Emmott of James Cook University, who helped identify the new Acrophila alta species, said the creature's large size may be an evolutionary response to its cold, wet habitat.

"Their body mass probably helps them survive in cold conditions, and that's why they have evolved over millions of years into this huge insect," he was quoted as saying in a media release.

"From what we know so far, it's the heaviest insect in Australia."

The new stick insect was discovered in the canopies of the mountainous humid tropics region of Far North Queensland in Australia's northeast.

Emmott said its remote habitat was probably the reason it remained unknown for so long.

"It's restricted to a small area of high altitude rainforest and lives at high altitude. So, unless there's a cyclone or a bird knocks it down, very few people get to see it," he said.

The stick insect's distinctive eggs also helped scientists identify it as a new species.

"Each species of stick insect has its own distinct egg-laying style," Emott said.

"They all have different surfaces, textures and pits, and they can be different shapes. Even the lids on them are very unique."

Two specimens have been added to the Queensland Museum's collection to aid future research.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

