In response to dangerously high air pollution levels, Lahore authorities have taken urgent measures to protect residents. Starting Monday, November 4, all primary schools in Lahore will be closed for at least a week, while 50% of office workers will be required to work from home. This “green lockdown” is aimed at reducing exposure to hazardous air.

Lahore's air quality index (AQI) surged to 1,067 over the weekend, nearly 40 times the World Health Organization's safe limit, sparking health alerts and public concern. This severe smog crisis has placed Lahore at the top of the world’s most polluted cities list for the second time.

Punjab’s Senior Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, emphasised the risks for children, recommending mandatory masks in schools. "This smog is very harmful for children," she stated. She also highlighted the need for cross-border discussions with India, noting that strong winds are carrying polluted air into Pakistan.

The pollution crisis is linked to a mix of local diesel fumes, agricultural burning, and winter cooling, creating a thick layer of smog. The situation worsened as polluted air from India drifted across the border, with some areas recording AQI levels between 1,500 and 1,800 on Saturday morning.

Emergency measures include bans on engine-powered rickshaws and unfiltered barbecue vendors, while children are restricted from outdoor activities. UNICEF data shows nearly 600 million children across South Asia face similar pollution levels, with half of all childhood pneumonia deaths in the region linked to poor air quality.