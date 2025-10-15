Schools in Malaysia shut down after influenza cases reach 6000; check govt’s new guidelines

Schools in Malaysia have been ordered to be shut down after approximately 6,000 students in the country have been reportedly infected with influenza. The shutdown measure has come to ensure the health and safety of children and staff.

Schools in Malaysia have been ordered to be shut down after approximately 6,000 students in the country have been reportedly infected with influenza. The shutdown measure has come to ensure the health and safety of children and staff, said an education ministry official. “We already have extensive experience in dealing with infectious diseases from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Director General Mohd Azam Ahmad on Monday, as can be heard in a video posted by a local news broadcaster, where he is seen making the remarks.

He further said, “We have reminded schools to follow these guidelines, encouraging the use of face masks and reducing large group activities among students.” Without mentioning the number of schools that were ordered to be closed, he said the infections were reported in many areas across the country.

Last week, the health ministry reported 97 influenza clusters in the whole of Malaysia, in a massive increase from 14 just the week before, with most cases detected in schools and kindergartens.