Schools, collages, banks, govt offices to remain closed on 'Wednesday' as this country announces 4-day work week amid fuel crisis

The new rule applies to government employees, government schools, universities, and courts, with state and government events suspended until further notice.

Sri Lanka has announced a four-day workweek with every Wednesday declared a public holiday, effective March 18, as a precautionary measure to mitigate potential fuel shortages triggered by escalating tensions in West Asia.

According to a News18 report, the Commissioner General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi said, "It was decided to declare every Wednesday a public holiday with effect from March 18," citing concerns over the ongoing conflict in the region.

Government institutions affected

The new rule applies to government employees, government schools, universities, and courts, with state and government events suspended until further notice. Chandrakeerthi also requested the private sector to follow suit and declare Wednesdays a holiday. However, essential services such as healthcare, ports, water supply, and customs will remain operational on Wednesdays.

Fuel rationing system reintroduced

The Sri Lankan government has reintroduced a QR-based fuel distribution system to manage domestic fuel reserves. Under this system, fuel will only be issued to vehicles with a valid QR code, with weekly quotas established for different vehicle categories. Motorcycles will receive 5 litres, motor cars and three-wheelers 15 litres, vans 40 litres, buses 60 litres, and motor lorries up to 200 litres per week.

Global oil crisis deepens

The fuel crisis stems from the ongoing tensions in West Asia, following coordinated US-Israeli strikes against Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions by Tehran. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime chokepoint, has contributed to a global oil and gas crisis. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi assured that the strait remains operational for international shipping, but vessels linked to the US and Israel are not allowed to pass through.