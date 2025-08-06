Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Kishore Kumar's lesser-known granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works as..., she is Shah Rukh Khan's...

Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, Apple takes big step, has this ChatGPT connection

Uttarakhand: 5 dead, 60 feared swept away as cloudburst triggers flash floods in Uttarkashi

Schengen BIG update for Indians, new visa rules introduced for this country, check documents that will be considered

Repo rate remains unchanged at 5.5% amid Donald Trump's tariff threat

Meet IAS Tushar Singla's beautiful wife, popular IPS officer, who left medical career, cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., she is from...

PM Modi takes BIG step to strengthen ties with Philippines, grants free...

SHOCKING! Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead actress, passes away at 33, lost her battle to..

'Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are in love': Insider reveals how romance blossomed between them: 'They’ve no plans of...'

Not Ghajini, this film was first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 100 crore, ran for over 100 weeks, had 14 songs, sold 125 million tickets, movie name is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Kishore Kumar's lesser-known granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works as..., she is Shah Rukh Khan's...

Meet Kishore's granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works..

Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, Apple takes big step, has this ChatGPT connection

Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, Apple takes big step, has this ChatGPT connection

Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's how to make it

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's recipe

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for

HomeWorld

WORLD

Schengen BIG update for Indians, new visa rules introduced for this country, check documents that will be considered

If you are planning to visit Switzerland this winter, you have to ensure you are all updated with the new visa rules changes. only a set of documents mentioned on the official checklist in guidelines, will be considered. What are the new documents required?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

Schengen BIG update for Indians, new visa rules introduced for this country, check documents that will be considered

TRENDING NOW

Switzerland is one of the most beautiful country to visit, particularly for the breath-taking scenery, Alpines covered with snow. So, if you are planning to visit Switzerland this winter, you have to ensure you are all updated with the new visa rules changes. VFS Global, that looks after the applications for the Swiss Embassy in India have issued a statement.

According to VFS Global, only a set of documents mentioned on the official checklist in guidelines, will be considered, and no extra papers or documents will be considered. There will be no option to add more later too. 'All the applicants are hereby informed that only the documents listed in the official checklist for the respective visa category will be accepted at the Visa Application Centre (VAC),' they said.

What are the documents?

  1. A valid passport is required, which should be issued within the last 10 years and with at least 3 months’ validity beyond the return date. No handwritten passports accepted
  2. One recent passport-size photo. Must be pasted, not stapled or pinned.\Visa application form should be completed and signed. Applicant for minors, should be signed by legal guardians, or any third person, with proof of custody if applicable.
  3. An introduction letter is also required. It needs to be from your employer, on company letterhead, signed and stamped by HR. Must include position, dates of travel, purpose of visit, and a no-objection statement regarding the planned trip to
  4. Switzerland/Schengen States. Mentioning of travel dates and purpose of trip is also important.
  5. Travel insurance with a minimum coverage of INR 30,36,660 (EUR 30,000), valid across Schengen countries. Must include medical emergencies and cover the entire stay with Schengen state. Applicants who wish to apply for a six months or a one year multiple visa are not obliged to provide a 180 (365) day coverage.
  6. A confirmed return flight tickets with traveller names and include intra-Schengen travel plans, is also required.
  7. Hotel bookings, tour confirmations, or payment receipts are mandatory.
  8. Financial proof (all documents in A4, stamped and signed by the bank): Last 3 months’ salary slips, personal bank statements, and ITR-Vs for the last 2 years if you are employed, business registration, 3 months’ bank statements, ITR-Vs if you are self-employed, and pension statements (3 months), proof of other income (e.g. rent) if you are retired.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: List of major Tests records broken, created in 5-match IND vs ENG series
List of major Tests records broken, created in 5-match IND vs ENG series
Mahavatar Narsimha: Makers share crucial update on OTT release of blockbuster animated film, say 'we have not...'
Mahavatar Narsimha: Makers share crucial update on OTT release of animated film
Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrested in Lucknow, here's what happened
Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrested in Lucknow, here's what happened
Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...
Meet man who gets key role from Rata Tata's firm, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover
How much does Sub-Divisional Magistrate earn? Know salary, perks and more
How much does Sub-Divisional Magistrate earn? Know salary, perks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on
6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on
Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's how to make it
Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's recipe
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE