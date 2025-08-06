Schengen BIG update for Indians, new visa rules introduced for this country, check documents that will be considered

If you are planning to visit Switzerland this winter, you have to ensure you are all updated with the new visa rules changes. only a set of documents mentioned on the official checklist in guidelines, will be considered. What are the new documents required?

Switzerland is one of the most beautiful country to visit, particularly for the breath-taking scenery, Alpines covered with snow. So, if you are planning to visit Switzerland this winter, you have to ensure you are all updated with the new visa rules changes. VFS Global, that looks after the applications for the Swiss Embassy in India have issued a statement.

According to VFS Global, only a set of documents mentioned on the official checklist in guidelines, will be considered, and no extra papers or documents will be considered. There will be no option to add more later too. 'All the applicants are hereby informed that only the documents listed in the official checklist for the respective visa category will be accepted at the Visa Application Centre (VAC),' they said.

What are the documents?