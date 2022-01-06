'Save me from an arranged marriage': Bachelor advertises himself on billboards to find a match

We have seen many unique matrimonial advertisements that crop up from time to time, some putting forward absurd requirements for his/her life partner, while some presenting themselves in the most unique ways. Many potential bride/grooms these days turn to dating apps or matchmaking websites to find their suitable life partners.

But, a 29-year-old bachelor from London had the most unique way to find a suitable life partner for himself. The 29-year-old Muhammad Malik has been using billboards in the Birmingham city of United Kingdom to advertise himself to potential suitors.

The billboard reads, "Save me from an arranged marriage." It also carries the name of his website - FindMalikAWife.com, so would-be wives can get in touch and find out what he's looking for.

The potential groom, Mohammed Malik decided to advertise himself on billboards around Birmingham and set up the website FindMalikAWife.com to improve his chances of finding a life partner. And his method has definately paid him up well with Malik receiving more than 1,000 responses on his website.

Another 1,000 people have reached out to him on social media through Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The prospective groom says he loves food, good banter and learning more about his Muslim faith. As to why he chose such an unorthodox method to find a partner, Malik says on the website, "I just haven't found the right girl yet. It's tough out there. I had to get a billboard to get seen!"

Malik also says he's interested in personality and faith over anything else and confirms on Find Malik a Wife that the billboards are not a joke. Muhammad Malik is an innovation consultant and entrepreneur.