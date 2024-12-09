The video comes as Musk prepares to join the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) under Donald Trump’s administration.

Elon Musk, known for his leadership of Tesla and SpaceX, has gone viral thanks to his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii. In a short video shared by Musk, young X gave his father advice that captured the hearts of millions online.

In the 10-second clip, Musk, who is preparing to take on a major role in Donald Trump’s administration, asks his son, “What should I do?” Without hesitation, X replies, “Save America.” Musk then follows up with another question, “And?” to which X confidently answers, “Help Trump.” Musk acknowledges his son's words with a simple “Okay.”

This heartwarming moment quickly went viral, amassing over 11.5 million views. Social media users were touched by X’s straightforward yet powerful response. Many praised his confidence, with one user commenting, “LIL X will lead the nation,” and another saying, “He’s so cool!! We must save America and help Trump!!” Some even joked about a future where X Æ A-Xii and Barron Trump could lead as President and Vice President.

The video comes as Musk prepares to join the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) under Donald Trump’s administration. Musk, along with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, will focus on streamlining government regulations and reducing wasteful spending. The two billionaires recently visited Capitol Hill to discuss their plans, marking the beginning of this new chapter.