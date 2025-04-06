Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended Umrah, business, and family visas for 14 countries to prevent unauthorized Hajj pilgrims and ensure safety.

In a major move, Saudi Arabia has temporarily stopped issuing certain types of visas to people from 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. This ban will remain in place until mid-June, which is around the time this year’s Hajj pilgrimage will be completed.

The visa suspension affects Umrah visas as well as business and family visit visas. Saudi authorities have decided to prevent people from attempting to perform Hajj without proper registration. According to officials, many foreigners have been entering the country on Umrah or visit visas and then staying illegally to join the Hajj without official approval.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has instructed officials to tighten visa regulations to ensure the pilgrimage is organized and safe. As part of this effort, foreigners can apply for Umrah visas only until April 13. After this date, no Umrah visas will be given out until the Hajj ends.

The 14 countries affected by this ban include:

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen, and one more not clearly named in reports.

This step comes after a tragic incident in 2024 where over 1,000 people died during Hajj, many of whom were unauthorized pilgrims. Overcrowding and extreme heat made the situation worse. Saudi officials believe that preventing unregistered pilgrims from joining the Hajj will reduce the risk to people’s lives.

To help guide pilgrims, the country has also launched a digital Hajj and Umrah guide in 16 different languages. This is part of their larger effort to improve safety and provide a smooth experience for those participating in the religious journey.

Officials have also warned that anyone who stays illegally in the country during Hajj could face a five-year ban from entering Saudi Arabia again. They urge everyone to follow the rules and register properly if they want to attend Hajj.