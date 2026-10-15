Saudi Flight Disruptions: India sets up extra control room in Makkah for Umrah pilgrims

India has set up an additional control room in Makkah to assist Umrah pilgrims affected by Saudi flight disruptions, with helplines available in Makkah and Jeddah.

An additional control room has been established in Makkah by India to support its citizens, specifically Umrah travellers, affected by flight disruptions connecting the subcontinent and Saudi Arabia, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah stated.

The transport chaos stems from heightened regional tensions across the Gulf following lethal drone and missile strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom by Yemen-based Houthi rebels. Multiple domestic operators have grounded services to and through the country until October 17, while select regional carriers continue to operate on scheduled timetables.

The diplomatic mission announced on Wednesday that the new assistance desk had been set up at the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office in Makkah. Meanwhile, its existing round-the-clock control room in Jeddah remains fully operational.

Citizens requiring support can contact the Makkah facility on +966 553646966, the consulate stated in a social media update on X.Earlier, the consulate urged travellers, particularly those heading to or departing from Jeddah and Madinah, to maintain close communication with carriers and verify schedules before travelling.Umrah is an Islamic religious ritual that can be undertaken at any time of the year, unlike the annual Haj pilgrimage. Pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in Makkah, the holiest city in Islam.

Passengers were also advised to consult travel agents, tour operators and Umrah service providers for information about cancellations, rescheduling, alternative travel arrangements and accommodation, wherever required.

The consulate noted that it was maintaining close coordination with carriers and regional administrations to assist affected citizens, pledging regular announcements through official digital channels.The 24-hour Jeddah facility remains accessible on +966 12 2614093 and +966 556122301, with messaging support available on WhatsApp via +966 536209704 and email at pbskcgi@gmail.com.Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh urged expatriates across the Kingdom to follow directives from regional administrations, stay indoors during aerial bombardments and refrain from sharing footage or media concerning ongoing developments.

The mission reported that services remain suspended at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while routes originating from Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah are experiencing partial disruptions.

Domestic operators, including Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo, have paused operations to Saudi Arabia until October 17, while regional operators Saudia and Flynas continue to operate limited scheduled services, according to embassy statements.

Officials have reiterated calls for stranded travellers to check status updates before travelling and use dedicated assistance cells in Makkah and Jeddah for urgent support.

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)